Coca Cola truck tour 2021 locations: Will it stop near me?

Will you be treated to a visit from the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this year? Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Alice Dear

Where is the Coca Cola truck stopping this year, have they announced the locations and where can I keep up to date?

Coca Cola's famous truck tour is back for 2021, a year after the trip across the UK was cancelled due to the pandemic.

To make up for lost time, the bosses at Coca Cola are planning to get the truck to stop at as many cities as possible, giving everyone more of a chance of spotting the iconic vehicle.

However, they are doing things a little different this year, and announcing each location as they go.

From November into December, the Coca Cola truck will be touring the UK, stopping off at a number of cities. Picture: Getty

Here's everything you need to know:

When does the Coca Cola truck tour and where is it going?

The 2021 Coca Cola truck tour kicks off on Wednesday, November 24.

The brand have announced that the first stop for the truck will be the Silverburn Shopping Centre in Glasgow.

The truck will remain there between 11am - 8pm on the 24th and 25th before leaving for the next stop.

Recently, Coca Cola announced their second stop will be on November 26 at The Metro Shopping Centre in Newcastle.

The truck will remain there between 11am - 8pm before moving off again to the next location.

People will be able to see the Coca Cola truck, take pictures next to it and enjoy a free can. Picture: Alamy

This year, the locations will be announced one-by-one, so you'll need to keep an eye on their website and social media channels for new announcements.

Explaining the decision, a spokesperson for Coca Cola said: "This year, we’re planning to stop off at as many cities around the UK as possible – but we don’t want to spoil the surprise just yet.

"We’ll be revealing which cities we’ll be rolling into over the next few weeks, so keep your eyes on our social media or website for all the details."

Where does the Coca Cola truck usually stop?

While we won't know where the truck is heading until a few days before it travels to the new location, we can take a look at some of the previous stops to get an idea of where it may journey to.

(Please note we do not know where the truck is heading and these locations are just where the vehicle has previously visited.)

The last year the truck was able to travel across the UK was Christmas 2019, where it visited to following areas:

Edinburgh

Cardiff

Taunton

Newcastle

Leeds

Bristol

Portsmouth

Gainsborough

Manchester

London

Liverpool

How can I keep up to date with the Coca Cola 2021 truck tour?

New information about future locations will be posted on the Coca Cola website here.

You can also keep up to date by following their Twitter page here or their Instagram here.

