Coca Cola truck tour 2021 locations: Will it stop near me?

23 November 2021, 16:07

Will you be treated to a visit from the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this year?
Will you be treated to a visit from the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this year? Picture: Getty/Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Where is the Coca Cola truck stopping this year, have they announced the locations and where can I keep up to date?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coca Cola's famous truck tour is back for 2021, a year after the trip across the UK was cancelled due to the pandemic.

To make up for lost time, the bosses at Coca Cola are planning to get the truck to stop at as many cities as possible, giving everyone more of a chance of spotting the iconic vehicle.

However, they are doing things a little different this year, and announcing each location as they go.

From November into December, the Coca Cola truck will be touring the UK, stopping off at a number of cities
From November into December, the Coca Cola truck will be touring the UK, stopping off at a number of cities. Picture: Getty

Here's everything you need to know:

When does the Coca Cola truck tour and where is it going?

The 2021 Coca Cola truck tour kicks off on Wednesday, November 24.

The brand have announced that the first stop for the truck will be the Silverburn Shopping Centre in Glasgow.

The truck will remain there between 11am - 8pm on the 24th and 25th before leaving for the next stop.

Recently, Coca Cola announced their second stop will be on November 26 at The Metro Shopping Centre in Newcastle.

The truck will remain there between 11am - 8pm before moving off again to the next location.

People will be able to see the Coca Cola truck, take pictures next to it and enjoy a free can
People will be able to see the Coca Cola truck, take pictures next to it and enjoy a free can. Picture: Alamy

This year, the locations will be announced one-by-one, so you'll need to keep an eye on their website and social media channels for new announcements.

Explaining the decision, a spokesperson for Coca Cola said: "This year, we’re planning to stop off at as many cities around the UK as possible – but we don’t want to spoil the surprise just yet.

"We’ll be revealing which cities we’ll be rolling into over the next few weeks, so keep your eyes on our social media or website for all the details."

Where does the Coca Cola truck usually stop?

While we won't know where the truck is heading until a few days before it travels to the new location, we can take a look at some of the previous stops to get an idea of where it may journey to.

(Please note we do not know where the truck is heading and these locations are just where the vehicle has previously visited.)

The last year the truck was able to travel across the UK was Christmas 2019, where it visited to following areas:

  • Edinburgh
  • Cardiff
  • Taunton
  • Newcastle
  • Leeds
  • Bristol
  • Portsmouth
  • Gainsborough
  • Manchester
  • London
  • Liverpool

How can I keep up to date with the Coca Cola 2021 truck tour?

New information about future locations will be posted on the Coca Cola website here.

You can also keep up to date by following their Twitter page here or their Instagram here.

Read more Christmas news:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Kaya is the sweetest kitty, looking for a loving home to call her own

Adorable cat with a congenital facial abnormality looking for her forever home
Would you charge your family for Christmas dinner?

Mum furious after in-laws reveal they’re charging family for Christmas dinner
Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her leather pencil skirt from LK Bennett

Celebrities

You could be fined for defrosting your windscreen with your engine

Drivers face £40 fine for using their engine to defrost car windscreens

News

What are the best beauty deals of Black Friday 2021 and where can I buy them?

Best beauty deals for Black Friday 2021: From makeup and hair to skincare and more

Shopping

Trending on Heart

The date and time Selling Sunset season four is released on Netflix

What time is Selling Sunset season four out on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Maeve and David were first linked in 2016

Who is David Ginola's girlfriend Maeva Denat?

TV & Movies

Bake Off fans have been speculating the 2021 winner

Who will win the Great British Bake Off 2021? Viewers convinced they have predicted the results

Great British Bake Off

The Bake Off final is tonight

What time is the Great British Bake Off final tonight?

Great British Bake Off

Bake Off has returned to Channel 4 this autumn

What is the prize for winning the Great British Bake Off?

Great British Bake Off

David Ginola has opened up about suffering a heart attack in 2017

I'm A Celeb's David Ginola opens up about the moment he 'died for 12 minutes'

TV & Movies

A mum has defended her expensive Christmas decorations

Mum who spends £35k on Christmas decorations defends herself on This Morning

This Morning

Al Chapman actor Michael Wildman is married to Ceri Ann Gregory

Inside Emmerdale star Michael Wildman’s life away from soap with famous wife

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity is on every night

What time does I'm A Celebrity start and is it on every night?

TV & Movies

Martha Cope is appearing on EastEnders

Who is EastEnders' Martha Cope? Sandy Gibson actress’ age and famous parents revealed

TV & Movies

Kadeena Cox is a gold medal winning athlete who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014

What disability does Kadeena Cox have? Multiple sclerosis explained

Celebrities

Bluetooth speakers to treat yourself to this Black Friday

The best Black Friday 2021 deals on Bluetooth speakers

We've picked out some indulgent and great value beauty advent calendars for men and women

Beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2021: 17 of the best to buy now
Who is expected to make the most from their time on I'm A Celebrity?

I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestant fees: How much are the stars being paid?

TV & Movies

David Ginola played for a number of Premier League football teams

Who did David Ginola play football for?

Celebrities