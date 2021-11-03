Disney's new Christmas advert 2021 tells the heartwarming story of a blended family

By Naomi Bartram

Disney Christmas advert 2021: The tear-jerking story of ‘The Step-dad’ is set to rival John Lewis.

Get your tissues ready, because Disney has just released its emotional new Christmas advert.

The animated short film tells the heartwarming story of a blended family and their first festive season together.

It follows on from the 2020 advert where viewers were introduced to Lola, whose granddaughter repairs her favourite Mickey Mouse toy.

Mike moves into his partner's family home. Picture: Disney

Now, Lola’s granddaughter is all grown up - with two children Max and Ella - and her partner Mike is moving into their family home.

Viewers see architect Mike looking nervous as he gets to know his new step-children.

In one scene, he watches their mum read from a special Disney book, which sees Mickey and Minnie Mouse come to life as they ice skate around the room.

Disney said: “The book celebrates how the power of storytelling can deepen family bonds, and the magic that reading together creates as stories from Disney and Pixar lift off from the pages igniting the family’s shared imagination and wonder.”

The Disney advert is all about 'togetherness'. Picture: Disney

Later on, the family-of-four build a gingerbread house together, but Mike accidentally destroys it, before staying up all night to make a new one.

The campaign once is again supporting the charity Make-A-Wish, which helps to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

The three-minute ad is set to an original song called Love Runs Deeper, performed by two-time Grammy Award-winning musician Gregory Porter.

100 per cent of the proceeds of the single go to the charity until December 31, with Gregory telling Metro.co.uk: ‘The advert celebrates real togetherness, encouraging real family love that has a real impact in society and I love that.

“All of these things have been in short supply in the separation that has been necessary to get past this pandemic.”

Throughout the advert, Disney fans will be able to spot a number of hidden ‘Easter Eggs’, including two artworks created by children supported by the charity.

One of which was made by 13-year-old Dylan, whose picture of a cheetah can be seen on the family’s fridge.