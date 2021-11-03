Disney's new Christmas advert 2021 tells the heartwarming story of a blended family

3 November 2021, 10:38 | Updated: 3 November 2021, 10:46

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Disney Christmas advert 2021: The tear-jerking story of ‘The Step-dad’ is set to rival John Lewis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Get your tissues ready, because Disney has just released its emotional new Christmas advert.

The animated short film tells the heartwarming story of a blended family and their first festive season together.

It follows on from the 2020 advert where viewers were introduced to Lola, whose granddaughter repairs her favourite Mickey Mouse toy.

Mike moves into his partner's family home
Mike moves into his partner's family home. Picture: Disney

Now, Lola’s granddaughter is all grown up - with two children Max and Ella - and her partner Mike is moving into their family home.

Viewers see architect Mike looking nervous as he gets to know his new step-children.

In one scene, he watches their mum read from a special Disney book, which sees Mickey and Minnie Mouse come to life as they ice skate around the room.

Disney said: “The book celebrates how the power of storytelling can deepen family bonds, and the magic that reading together creates as stories from Disney and Pixar lift off from the pages igniting the family’s shared imagination and wonder.”

The Disney advert is all about 'togetherness'
The Disney advert is all about 'togetherness'. Picture: Disney

Later on, the family-of-four build a gingerbread house together, but Mike accidentally destroys it, before staying up all night to make a new one.

The campaign once is again supporting the charity Make-A-Wish, which helps to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

The three-minute ad is set to an original song called Love Runs Deeper, performed by two-time Grammy Award-winning musician Gregory Porter.

100 per cent of the proceeds of the single go to the charity until December 31, with Gregory telling Metro.co.uk: ‘The advert celebrates real togetherness, encouraging real family love that has a real impact in society and I love that.

“All of these things have been in short supply in the separation that has been necessary to get past this pandemic.”

Throughout the advert, Disney fans will be able to spot a number of hidden ‘Easter Eggs’, including two artworks created by children supported by the charity.

One of which was made by 13-year-old Dylan, whose picture of a cheetah can be seen on the family’s fridge.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The change in weather can have nightmarish consequences for your skin

Rosacea, dullness and a flaky complexion: How to treat common 'autumn skin' complaints

Beauty

Your iPhone may contain a hidden button you never knew about (stock images)

Apple logo on the back of your iPhone is a secret shortcut button - here's how to use it
When is the John Lewis Christmas advert out?

When is the John Lewis Christmas 2021 advert out?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Nobody's Child

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral mini dress from Nobody's Child

Celebrities

Here's how your child can get involved with Sleeps 'Til Santa this year

Sleeps 'til Santa: Here's how your child can introduce Heart's special Christmas song

Trending on Heart

Netflix is removing some family favourites

Netflix is removing 74 films and TV shows this month - see the full list

Netflix

Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper will return to our screens with another series of Clarkson's Farm

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper confirms series two has started filming

TV & Movies

Eamonn Holmes wants to ban fireworks

Eamonn Holmes calls fireworks ‘animal cruelty’ and says they should be banned

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon brought baby Rose onto The One Show

Stacey Solomon delights fans as she makes live TV appearance with baby Rose

Celebrities

Adele will perform old and new tracks in the one-off special

Adele to perform one-off TV special at London Palladium

Celebrities

Abba are reuniting for a new album as well as a virtual tour

Abba announce new album and tour 40 years after split

Celebrities

When is I'm A Celeb back?

When does I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 start on ITV?

TV & Movies

If you're tired of chocolate, we've rounded up the best alternative advent calendars to buy this Christmas

The best alternative advent calendars to buy for Christmas 2021
Rob Kazinsky was back on EastEnders

Who is Rob Kazinsky and has he returned to EastEnders as Sean Slater?

TV & Movies

Spiders could be invading your homes this month

False widow spiders could invade UK homes this month as temperatures drop
MAFS' Jaimie shared a lengthy message about Chris online

Married at First Sight Australia's Jaimie Gardner slammed Chris Jensen after shock split

TV & Movies

Find out who might be heading to the I'm A Celeb castle this year...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 rumoured line-up

TV & Movies

Ant and Dec will be back on our screens in a matter of weeks

I'm A Celebrity 2021 start date 'confirmed' as November 21

TV & Movies

Here's how to protect your pets this fireworks night

How to help keep your pets safe and calm this Bonfire night

Here's the nation's favourite Christmas themed baby names

Most popular Christmas baby names revealed - including Ivy and Jack