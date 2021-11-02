The best alternative advent calendars to buy for Christmas 2021

If you're tired of chocolate, we've rounded up the best alternative advent calendars to buy this Christmas. Picture: Getty/various

Tired of chocolate? We've rounded up the best alternative advent calendars for December 2021.

We can't believe how quickly it's come around, but we now don't have too long to wait until Christmas 2021.

December will arrive in a matter of weeks, so it's definitely not too early to start planning all the festive goodies you'll treat yourself to this year.

Advent calendars is an age-old tradition we all know and love, but many people might fancy a change from the usual chocolate versions as they get older.

From gin and wine to earrings and hair bobbles - here are our picks of the best alternative advent calendars on the market.

invisibobble’s 2021 Advent Calendar

invisibobble’s 2021 Advent Calendar. Picture: invisibobble

If you're a fan of invisibobble’s range of hair-friendly bands (and also have a habit of losing them...), you'll be delighted to know they've launched an advent calendar with one behind each door.

They include the original iconic hair ties, waver hair clips, a sprunchie and a wrapstar.

Cost: £29.99

Click here to buy.

Fever-Tree Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar

Fever-Tree Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar. Picture: Fever-Tree

Fever-Tree have launched an incredible advent calendar that comes complete with 2x50ml bottles of craft and premium gin plus 12x150ml cans of Fever-Tree tonic.

The calendar features an array of different gins, including botanical based The Botanist and juniper-rich Sipsmith London Dry Gin.

Cost: £60

Click here to buy.

24 Days of Rum Advent Calendar

24 Days of Rum advent calendar. Picture: 24 Days of Rum Advent Calendar

If rum is more your thing, you can also get an advent calendar full of 24 x 20ml glass bottles of premium rum.

The 24 Days of Rum Advent Calendar also comes complete with two tasting glasses and notes to guide you through each rum.

Cost: £97

Click here to buy.

Virgin Wines Advent Calendar

Virgin Wines Advent Calendar. Picture: Virgin Wines

Virgin Wines are selling an incredible advent calendar that comes jam-packed with a different mini bottle of wine for each day.

The calendar is available in a mixed, or all-red and white option, and they've been carefully selected from exceptional vineyards and winemakers across the world.

Cost: £89.99

Click here to buy.

Martha Brook 24 Days of Stationery Advent Calendar

24 Days of Stationery Advent Calendar. Picture: Martha Brook

If you're a fan of stationery, this new advent calendar from Martha Brook will be a perfect treat.

It comes complete with 24 stylish and practical stationery pieces, and the packaging is also100 per cent recyclable.

Cost: £89

Click here to buy

Swarovski Calendar from Qube Luxe

Swarovski Calendar from Qube Luxe. Picture: Qube Luxe

The Swarovski Calendar from Qube Luxe comes with a beautiful piece of jewellery behind each door, and throughout the month you'll create a stunning charm bracelet.

Cost: £34.99

Click here to buy.

My Christmas Candle Advent Calendar

My Christmas Candle advent calendar. Picture: My Christmas Candle

If you're looking for something truly unique, this incredible My Christmas Candle Advent Calendar is the perfect treat.

Each candle comes available in two festive flavours - Christmas Woods and Creamy Cinnamon - and burns for around 60 hours.

It is recommended that you burn each for 2.5 hours a day to get your house feeling festive in the run-up to the big day.

12 Days of Sriracha

12 Days of Sriracha advent calendar. Picture: souschef.co.uk

souschef.co.uk have teamed up with Flying Goose to create this incredible advent calendar that's perfect for spice-lovers.

Each day offers a new little bottle of Sriracha.

Cost: £39.99

Click here to buy

Newby Teas Christmas 2021 Advent Calendar

Newby Teas Christmas 2021 Advent Calendar. Picture: Newby Teas

London’s luxury tea brand Newby Teas is launching another incredible advent calendar for 2021.

This year, the 24-days calendar has been inspired by the magic of London’s theatre - and features their Classic Teabag Collection behind each door.

Cost: £85

Click here to buy

Candy Kittens advent calendar

Candy Kittens advent calendar. Picture: Candy Kittens

If you're a fan of delicious sweet company Candy Kittens - founded by Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing - you'll be delighted to know they've launched their very own 2021 advent calendar.

This is a perfect gift for the eco-conscious among us, as they have partnered with TreeSisters to commit to planting one tree for every purchase.

Cost: £12

Click here to buy

Scream Pretty advent calendar

Scream Pretty advent calendar. Picture: Scream Pretty

Jewellery company Scream Pretty are known for their stunning range of ear piercing jewellery, and they've now created an advent calendar packed with some of their beautiful pieces.

The calendar comes with 12 of their best-selling items, including their Starburst Huggies, Lightning Bolt Huggie and Double Band Ear Cuff.

You can buy the calendar in either gold or silver.

Cost: £250

Click here to buy