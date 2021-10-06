Beer advent calendars for Christmas 2021: 5 of the best to buy

Count down to the big day with delicious cans from breweries including BrewDog and Beavertown, and special seasonal releases from The Snaffling Pig, Virgin Wines and more...

Beavertown

Enjoy a different beer every day until Christmas. Picture: Beavertown Brewery

You've heard of the 12 days of Christmas - well, see this as the 24 beers of December!

This can-packed calendar breaks down in to separate fridge packs that you can keep cold on a week-by-week basis.

Inside, you'll find a selection of Beavertown's much-loved beers like Neck Oil IPA, American Pale Ale Gamma Ray, Lupuloid IPA, Blood Orange IPA Bloody ‘Ell, low ABV Nanobot and the alcohol-free Lazer Crush.

Some of the other beers are Bones, the brewery’s ‘Dead Refreshing. Dead Crisp. Dead Good’ lager; 8Ball Rye IPA, Black Betty Black IPA and Smog Rocket Smoked Porter.

Also in there is Smog Rocket and a brand-new limited-edition beer, Cosmic Earl, and the new Orange Comet Marmalade IPA.

And, there's a limited edition specially designed Beavertown Christmas glass, too.

Where to buy: Beavertown, £55

BrewDog

Some of these beers are exclusive for 2021 only! Picture: BrewDog

This year’s box features 24 different beers which range from vibrant IPAs and Pale Ales to decadent stouts and some amazing collaborations.

Inside you’ll discover 14 new beers for 2021, 6 new for this Christmas and 4 online exclusives.

Last year the advent calendar sold out in mid-November so don't miss out! Pre-orders are open now.

Where to buy: BrewDog, £49.95

Beer Hawk

There are 25 beers in here - yes, one for Christmas Day, too! Picture: Beer Hawk

The Beer Hawk advent calendar is packed with 25 amazing beers from offbeat and big name breweries, all of which have been brewed exclusively for this festive spectacular.

You won’t find these extra special beers on supermarket shelves or indeed anywhere else! From traditional wheat beers, to more modern IPAs and famous Belgian styles.

This year's Beery Christmas Advent Calendar brings innovative beers from 14 countries across the globe, including France, Sweden, Spain, the USA, Estonia, New Zealand and of course, the UK.

Where to buy: beerhawk.co.uk, £85 (early bird offer £75)

Snaffling Pig Pork & Beer Advent Calendar

There are 12 packets of pork scratchings and 12 beers in this calendar. Picture: Snaffling Pig

This delicious advent calendar features 12 bags of flavoured pork crackling, and 12 exclusively brewed Snaffling Pig beers to wash them down with!

The pork scratching flavours are Low & Slow BBQ, Marvellous Maple and Perfectly Salted, and Snaffling Pig Beers are Wild Hog Pilsner, Mighty Swine Lager and Twisted Tail Pale Ale.

Where to buy: Amazon, £65

Virgin Wines

There are 24 different beers behind each window. Picture: Virgin Wines

This fab beer advent calendar is filled with exclusive beers from local breweries.

You'll find a variety of brews from pale ales, IPAs, to lagers and more. Each beer has been carefully created to deliver a tailored line-up of flavoursome brews.

You can reserve for £10 now and then pay the remaining £69.99 once dispatched in November.

Where to buy: Virgin Wines, £79.99