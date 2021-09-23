Top Christmas toys and present ideas of 2021 for babies aged 0-12 months

Check out these gift ideas suitable for babies aged from 0-12 months. Picture: Alamy

By Heart reporter

Working out what to buy a baby for Christmas can be a minefield - so here are some ideas to get you started!

When buying a Christmas present for a baby, you're faced with several options - do you opt for a special trinket to be treasured, a toy or clothes they will use right now, or a bit of kit for mum and dad which will make their lives easier?

To help you choose, we have rounded up some of the best gifting ideas for babies aged newborn to one year old.

Steiff teddy bear

Any of these bears would be a beautiful - and treasured - present for a baby. Picture: Steiff

You might think that Steiff teddy bears are more ornamental than cuddly, but they do also have a range suitable for young children and babies to play with.

The Steiff Cosy Year Bear has 2021 embroidered on one of his feet, and is a lovely keepsake gift for a baby that mum and dad can keep safe until they are old enough to appreciate it!

If you want to give a present that they can enjoy now, the My First Steiff and Disney Soft Cuddly Friends are especially made for babies aged from newborn.

The traditional Steiff bear is made with a super soft fabric and has a bean bag body.

Meanwhile, the famous Disney heroes given an enchanting Steiff makeover are Jungle Book's Baloo, Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and Dumbo

Where to buy: Steiff Cosy Year Bear 2021, £49.90

My First Steiff, £25.90

Disney Soft Cuddly Friends, £25.90

Hape Butterfly Rainmaker Robert

This butterfly shaped rattle is great for developing baby's listening skills. Picture: Hape

This cute rattle has an exciting and stimulating mix of textures, and its butterfly shape means it is easy for babies aged newborn and up to grab - and shake!

It helps develop listening skills. The trickling beads sound like a rainmaker and the foil in the wings crackles. The wings are removable and can be washed.

Where to buy: John Lewis, £9.99

READ NOW: Here's how to listen to Heart Xmas

Skip Hop Rock A Mole Guitar

This toy is aimed at babies 6 months and up. Picture: Skip Hop

This adorable avocado guitar will inspires mini musicians. All they need to do is press the buttons for strumming riffs, fun tunes, and colourful lights!

It is easy for little hands to hold, spin the avocado’s centre 'pit', and press the light-up buttons.

The toy helps develop baby’s fine motor skills and stimulates sight and hearing.

Where to buy: Jojo Maman Bebe, £20

Silk Bunny Comforter

This super soft comforter is great for babies. Picture: This Is Silk

If you believe that luxurious gifting should also extend to small children and babies, then why not gift a beautiful silk comforter?

This Is Silk also sells pure silk cot sheets, which can help with eczema and prevent the 'baby bald spot'. A silk cot sheet of the new bunny comforter uses 22 momme silk, for a safe, soothing gift.

It comes in a gift box, ready to go!

Where to buy: This Is Silk, £21.99

Winnie the Pooh and Piglet Lullaby

This adorable toy plays a gentle lullaby, perfect for nap times. Picture: Moonpig

This adorable soft toy plays the soothing Brahms lullaby to entertain and comfort little ones, making it the perfect nap time companion and a beautiful nursery addition.

Where to buy: Moonpig, £25



Baby Clemmy Blocks

These blocks are suitable for older babies. Picture: Clementoni

Suitable for babies aged 6 months upwards, these hard-wearing colourful blocks can be stacked or slotted together to make a variety of new and beautiful shapes.

Baby can play, chew or squash the blocks in complete safety, and there are other items in the range to discover, too.

Where to buy: Amazon, £12.44

Little Tikes Little Baby Bum Wheels on the Bus Scoot

This cute bus will get older babies on the move. Picture: Little Tikes

Bring Little Baby Bum character, Buster the Bus, to life!

This 2-in-1 scoot along and push along ride-on for little ones aged 12 months and over has an interactive panel with 4 songs, sounds and phrases from popular Little Baby Bum episodes.

It also has real working horn, ignition switch and wiper sounds.

Where to buy: Argos, £40