Top Christmas toys and present ideas of 2021 for babies aged 0-12 months

23 September 2021, 17:44 | Updated: 23 September 2021, 18:07

Check out these gift ideas suitable for babies aged from 0-12 months
Check out these gift ideas suitable for babies aged from 0-12 months. Picture: Alamy
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Working out what to buy a baby for Christmas can be a minefield - so here are some ideas to get you started!

When buying a Christmas present for a baby, you're faced with several options - do you opt for a special trinket to be treasured, a toy or clothes they will use right now, or a bit of kit for mum and dad which will make their lives easier?

To help you choose, we have rounded up some of the best gifting ideas for babies aged newborn to one year old.

Steiff teddy bear

Any of these bears would be a beautiful - and treasured - present for a baby
Any of these bears would be a beautiful - and treasured - present for a baby. Picture: Steiff

You might think that Steiff teddy bears are more ornamental than cuddly, but they do also have a range suitable for young children and babies to play with.

The Steiff Cosy Year Bear has 2021 embroidered on one of his feet, and is a lovely keepsake gift for a baby that mum and dad can keep safe until they are old enough to appreciate it!

If you want to give a present that they can enjoy now, the My First Steiff and Disney Soft Cuddly Friends are especially made for babies aged from newborn.

The traditional Steiff bear is made with a super soft fabric and has a bean bag body.

Meanwhile, the famous Disney heroes given an enchanting Steiff makeover are Jungle Book's Baloo, Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and Dumbo

Where to buy: Steiff Cosy Year Bear 2021, £49.90

My First Steiff, £25.90

Disney Soft Cuddly Friends, £25.90

Hape Butterfly Rainmaker Robert

This butterfly shaped rattle is great for developing baby's listening skills
This butterfly shaped rattle is great for developing baby's listening skills. Picture: Hape

This cute rattle has an exciting and stimulating mix of textures, and its butterfly shape means it is easy for babies aged newborn and up to grab - and shake!

It helps develop listening skills. The trickling beads sound like a rainmaker and the foil in the wings crackles. The wings are removable and can be washed.

Where to buy: John Lewis, £9.99

READ NOW: Here's how to listen to Heart Xmas

Skip Hop Rock A Mole Guitar

This toy is aimed at babies 6 months and up
This toy is aimed at babies 6 months and up. Picture: Skip Hop

This adorable avocado guitar will inspires mini musicians. All they need to do is press the buttons for strumming riffs, fun tunes, and colourful lights!

It is easy for little hands to hold, spin the avocado’s centre 'pit', and press the light-up buttons.

The toy helps develop baby’s fine motor skills and stimulates sight and hearing.

Where to buy: Jojo Maman Bebe, £20

Silk Bunny Comforter

This super soft comforter is great for babies
This super soft comforter is great for babies. Picture: This Is Silk

If you believe that luxurious gifting should also extend to small children and babies, then why not gift a beautiful silk comforter?

This Is Silk also sells pure silk cot sheets, which can help with eczema and prevent the 'baby bald spot'. A silk cot sheet of the new bunny comforter uses 22 momme silk, for a safe, soothing gift.

It comes in a gift box, ready to go!

Where to buy: This Is Silk, £21.99

Winnie the Pooh and Piglet Lullaby

This adorable toy plays a gentle lullaby, perfect for nap times
This adorable toy plays a gentle lullaby, perfect for nap times. Picture: Moonpig

This adorable soft toy plays the soothing Brahms lullaby to entertain and comfort little ones, making it the perfect nap time companion and a beautiful nursery addition.

Where to buy: Moonpig, £25

Baby Clemmy Blocks

These blocks are suitable for older babies
These blocks are suitable for older babies. Picture: Clementoni

Suitable for babies aged 6 months upwards, these hard-wearing colourful blocks can be stacked or slotted together to make a variety of new and beautiful shapes.

Baby can play, chew or squash the blocks in complete safety, and there are other items in the range to discover, too.

Where to buy: Amazon, £12.44

Little Tikes Little Baby Bum Wheels on the Bus Scoot

This cute bus will get older babies on the move
This cute bus will get older babies on the move. Picture: Little Tikes

Bring Little Baby Bum character, Buster the Bus, to life!

This 2-in-1 scoot along and push along ride-on for little ones aged 12 months and over has an interactive panel with 4 songs, sounds and phrases from popular Little Baby Bum episodes.

It also has real working horn, ignition switch and wiper sounds.

Where to buy: Argos, £40

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Is your partner's snoring ruining your sleep?

Your partner's terrible snoring could be down to the air in your home
The woman has showed off the results of her bathroom makeover

Woman transforms bathroom into magical Harry Potter-themed 'Bogwarts'
A mum has filled her entire freezer with breast milk

Mum reveals she has two freezers full of her breast milk

Holly Willoughby has launched a new lifestyle brand

What is Wylde Moon? Everything you need to know about Holly Willoughby's new website
Kettles aren't commonly used in America (stock images)

Brits are just discovering why people in the US don't use kettles

Trending on Heart

Who wins Squid Game?

Who wins Squid Game? Netflix series ending explained

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight fans 'work out' who sent each couple's letters

Married at First Sight fans 'work out' who sent each couple's anonymous letters

TV & Movies

Britney vs Spears will be released on Netflix soon

Netflix Britney Spears documentary: trailer, release date, and everything we know

TV & Movies

Waterloo Road is coming back to the BBC

Waterloo Road is returning to the BBC six years after being axed

TV & Movies

A doctor has explained new Covid symptoms

Doctor explains the difference between Covid and common cold symptoms

News

Robbie Williams' house is on the market

Inside Robbie Williams' £6.75million mansion as he puts it up for sale

Celebrities

Reece Dinsdale is married to Zoe Turner

Inside ex-Emmerdale star Reece Dinsdale’s marriage to actress wife Zara Turner

TV & Movies

Jude Law will return as a young Dumbledore in the next Fantastic Beasts film

Third Fantastic Beasts film given title 'The Secrets of Dumbledore'

TV & Movies

Who plays Mark in Sex Education?

Who is Sex Education's Robert Wilfort and where have you seen him before?

TV & Movies

Pitch Perfect is getting a TV spin off with Bumper Allen

Pitch Perfect is being made into a TV show starring Bumper Allen

TV & Movies

Netflix have acquired the rights to Roald Dahl's works

Netflix buys rights to Roald Dahl's beloved children's stories

TV & Movies

Here's how to apply for the new series of Gogglebox

How to apply for Gogglebox 2021 as producers seek out new cast members

TV & Movies

Many dog owners use harnesses when walking their dogs (stock images)

Dog owners using a harness instead of collar could face a £5,000 fine
Megan and Robert were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened to Megan Wolfe and Bob Voysey?

TV & Movies

Alexis and Ant re-joined the Married at First Sight UK line up

Married at First Sight UK 2021: What happened with Alexis and Ant?

TV & Movies