Best sustainable children's toys that make the perfect present

29 October 2021, 11:41

Here's a list of some sustainable toys to buy your little ones
Here's a list of some sustainable toys to buy your little ones. Picture: John Lewis/The Den Kit Co/Big Jigs Toys

Sustainable and eco friendly toys: Gift ideas for your children this Christmas.

With Christmas right around the corner, you might be looking for some gift ideas for the kids.

But when it comes to toys, many are made from plastic and inevitably end up in landfill after your little ones are done playing with them.

So we’ve come up with a list of some more sustainable options that your child can enjoy for years to come.

Check out our list of sustainable kids toys below:

Toy Box Club

This monthly subscription box provides families with hand-picked, age appropriate toys, books and puzzles, straight to their door.

At the end of each month, the company picks up the old ones and delivers a different set.

The old toys are thoroughly cleaned and sent out to another Toy Box member, and if there is a particular item your child loves you can make arrangements to buy it.

Age: From birth to 4

Price: From £35 a month

Train set

John Lewis is selling a wooden train set
John Lewis is selling a wooden train set. Picture: John Lewis

This 50 piece train set includes little bridges, tunnels and beautiful scenery.

It's also perfectly compatible with our other wooden train sets and from other brands too, so they'll be able to expand sections.

The product is manufactured in collaboration with The Forest Stewardship Council, which ‘helps to promote environmentally appropriate, socially beneficial and economically viable management of the world's forests.’

Age: From 3 years

Price: £30 from John Lewis

The Pirate Den Kit

This Pirate Den Kit is a sustainable gift idea
This Pirate Den Kit is a sustainable gift idea. Picture: The Den Kit

This themed den kit is full of real tools, including a 100% cotton calico tarpaulin, durable groundsheet and natural jute rope.

It allows your little one to build their very own pirate’s hideaway in the garden and are sourced with sustainability in mind in a workshop in Shropshire.

Ages: From 6 years

Price: £50 from The Den Kit Co

Mud and bloom box

Mud & Bloom boxes are delivered through your letterbox at the beginning of each month and include everything your child needs for four seasonal gardening and nature craft activities.

The box also includes nature news, spotting activities and games to teach children about animals, plants, insects, birds and the seasons.

Seeds are certified organic and biodynamic wherever possible and the company also provides organic peat free compost pellets.

Ages: 3-8 years olds

Price: From £13.95 from Mud and Bloom

Cuddly seal

This Cuddly Seal is sustainably made
This Cuddly Seal is sustainably made. Picture: John Lewis

This cute seal is part of the Eco Nation range from Aurora World.

It has embroidered eyes and features stuffing made from recycled plastics, perfect for any young child.

Ages: All ages

Price: £12.99 from John Lewis

House playset

Big Jigs Toys is selling a recycled plastic playhouse
Big Jigs Toys is selling a recycled plastic playhouse. Picture: Big Jigs Toys

This Green Toys’ toy dollhouse is made from 100% recycled plastic and is packaged with recycled and recyclable materials printed with soy inks.

It features a big multi-leveled house, yellow convertible car, two mouse characters, staircase, bed, bath, table, and two chairs for lots of creative playtime.

Ages: From 2-years-old

Price: £53.99 from Big Jigs Toys

