Sustainable clothing UK: The best eco-friendly brands in 2021

Check out our favourite sustainable brands.

It’s fair to say sustainability is becoming increasingly important, especially in the world of fast fashion.

When it comes to your wardrobe, there are plenty of ways to make it more environmentally friendly, including buying second hand, swapping with friends or even renting some items.

But if you want to invest in some new clothes, there are now many brands which are more conscious of their impact on the planet.

So, what makes a label sustainable? Well, according to Forbes, a sustainable brand is “one that has successfully integrated environmental, economic and social issues into its business operations.”

This can be achieved in many ways and includes every aspect of the business, such as the source of materials, energy used, rate of production and the wellbeing of their employees and suppliers.

If you’re looking to reduce your impact on the environment, we’ve put together a list of our favourite sustainable clothing brands this year:

LØCI

If you’re looking for some new trainers, LØCI is a 100% vegan, sustainable, London-based sneaker brand.

Their shoes are made using recycled ocean plastic sourced from the Mediterranean and Atlantic Coast of Africa, while 10% of profits is donated to building ocean conservation sites.

Not only that, but the designs are effortlessly cool and the perfect accompaniment to any look.

Check out their full range of products here.

Fanfare label

Check out Fanfare Label who have recently been nominated for two sustainability awards.

Their recycled collection uses clothing and textile wastage that would have ended up in landfill and repurposes it into amazing new garments.

They are well known for their incredible embroidered jeans designs which are handcrafted and made to order.

The company also works with human trafficking charities and homeless charities empowering women and teaching skills to get them into work.

Check out their website to check out their beautiful ethically made pieces.

Luxtra

Luxtra is a sustainable fashion brand that uses plant-based vegan leathers to make amazing bags, belts and wallets, as well as simple T-shirts and tote bags.

All the products are made from vegan friendly materials including pineapple leaf, apple skin, cactus leaf, corn and mango leathers.

Check out their website for more information here.

Hunkemoller

Lingerie brand Hunkemoller has a sustainable section on their website full of gorgeous designs.

They also have an extensive sustainability policy including reducing their environmental impact as a business and have vowed to improve their recycling.

Products include longline bralettes and cotton triangle bras, as well as lace underwired bodies.

Check out their full sustainable range here.

3rd Rock

3RD ROCK makes sustainable sportswear for every occasion including running, yoga, pilates and dancing.

Founded by designer Jessica Mor, all the clothes are made with organic, responsibly sourced Cotton or recycled plastics.

Their latest collection takes inspiration from the forest and ‘embodies the spirit and vibrancy of this natural habitat’, this means you can expect plenty of tropical patterns and bright-coloured flowers.

Check out their entire collection here.

Based in Brighton, ILK + ERNIE is an ethical, female-led brand which creates ‘quality, comfortable and sustainable’ clothes.

The company takes their impact on the environment very seriously and take every step to be kind to the planet, including using waste fabric from big suppliers, as well as ensuring positive working conditions for their workers.

You can purchase products from Ilk + Ernie on sustainable online shopping website Hibana.

Boody

Boody is an eco-friendly bamboo clothing line that creates affordable essentials for men, women and children.

They are ‘designed for ultimate comfort’, while Boody pride themselves on creating sustainably sourced and ethically produced clothing.

Check out their full collection on their website here.