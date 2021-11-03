When is the John Lewis Christmas 2021 advert out?

3 November 2021, 10:27

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

John Lewis Christmas advert 2021: when is it released, what will it be, and what song will be used? Here's everything we know...

The John Lewis Christmas advert is up there with presents and mulled wine on our list of favourite festive traditions, and we can't wait till the 2021 version is released.

The annual adverts, known for telling heartwarming stories, have become legendary over the past few years - and there is almost as much buzz around them as Christmas itself.

Last year's advert was titled “Give a Little Love”, and was inspired by community spirit in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The advert saw a number of different characters carry out random acts of kindness, and it was created using a number of different forms of moving art - including CGI, claymation and cinematography.

Last year's instalment proved hugely popular, and many will be eager to know when we can expect the 2021 version.

Here's what we know...

Last year's ad was titled “Give a Little Love”
Last year's ad was titled “Give a Little Love”. Picture: John Lewis

When is the 2021 John Lewis Christmas advert out?

As yet, we don't have a release date - but it's likely we won't be waiting too long.

The 2020 advert was released on November 13 last year, meaning we could just have a matter of days to wait until we see the new one.

What will the John Lewis advert song be?

The hype around the John Lewis advert music is almost as high as the ad itself, as it tends to feature covers of beloved songs by high-profile artists.

Last year saw Celeste perform "A Little Love", and previous adverts have featured Elton John, Bastille's Dan Smith, and Ellie Goulding.

We don't yet know who will voice this year's advert, but watch this space...

What will the John Lewis Christmas advert be?

We haven't had official confirmation on what the advert will be, but many fans think two mysterious 'space ships' that landed in London and Newcastle could hint towards the theme.

A plaque next to the alien-themed instalment reads: "Christmas is landing 04/11/21 #UnexpectedGuest".

Many people speculated on Twitter that this could be a hint about the advert, with one person writing: "Christmas is landing 04/11/21 #UnexpectedGuest".

Responding to the rumours, a John Lewis spokesperson cryptically said: "Speculation about our Christmas advert is always out of this world."

