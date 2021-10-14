Netflix is releasing 23 Christmas films and TV shows next month
14 October 2021, 15:06
The festive season is arriving early on Netflix with more than 20 TV shows and films.
If you needed more proof that Christmas is right around the corner, Netflix has now confirmed it'll be releasing a whopping 23 festive shows and films next month.
One of the first movies which will be released is the hotly anticipated Princess Switch 3 starring Vannessa Hudgens.
Following the success of 2018's The Princess Switch and 2020's The Princess Switch: Switched Again, the third in the series will come out on November 13.
This time around, Vanessa will play three roles once again; Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy and Margaret’s look-alike cousin Fiona.
Elsewhere on the list of upcoming films, Love Hard will be dropping on 5th November and focuses on a journalist who travels thousands of miles to surprise someone she met online.
The synopsis reads: "After meeting her perfect match on a dating app, an LA writer learns she's been catfished when she flies 3,000 miles to surprise him for Christmas.”
The Claus Family is another movie to enjoy over the festivities and tells the story of Christmas-hating character Jules.
"When his grandfather suddenly falls ill, holiday-hating Jules learns of his family's magical legacy and realises he's the only hope to save Christmas," Netflix explains.
When it comes to TV shows, Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk will be fronting a new show Blown Away: Christmas, in which the prize winner will score $10,000.
Meanwhile, TV series School of Chocolate will see famed chocolatier Amaury Guichon mentor eight top talents hoping to take their work to the next level.
Take a look at the full list of what's to come on Netflix this Christmas:
Christmas films on Netflix
- The Claus Family - 1st November
- Love Hard - 5th November
- Father Christmas Is Back - 7th November
- The Princess Switch 3 - 18th November
- A Boy Called Christmas - 24th November
- A Castle for Christmas - 26th November
- Single All the Way - 2nd December
- David and the Elves - 6th December
- A California Christmas: City Lights - 16th December
- Grumpy Christmas - 22nd December
- 1000 Miles from Christmas - 24th December
- A Naija Christmas - December
Christmas TV Shows on Netflix
- Christmas Flow - 17th November
- Blown Away - 19th November
- School of Chocolate - 28th November
- Elves - 28th November
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 4 - 3rd December
- How to Ruin Christmas Season 2 - December