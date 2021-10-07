What is a Christmas Eve box? Ideas and fillers for both children and adults

Christmas Eve boxes are only becoming more and more popular. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What goes in a Christmas Eve box? Can you do them for adults as well as children? Here’s everything you need to know about the new festive trend taking over the UK.

The popularity of Christmas Eve boxes has been increasing in recent years with most households making them for children, adults and even pets.

Essentially, the box, or even a canvas bag in some cases, involves a small collection of treats to indulge in on December 24th, a day just before the big event itself.

But with the concept being relatively new, people still question what a Christmas Eve box really is and of course, need ideas for fillers for their loved ones.

Here’s your full guide on the tradition, including ideas of what to put in children and adult Christmas Eve boxes and where you can buy them.

Christmas Eve boxes are a great way to get your kids excited for the big day. Picture: Getty

What are Christmas Eve boxes?

Placed under the tree on Christmas Eve, the new festive tradition is a box full of treats, or even an early present, to be enjoyed the day before Christmas Day itself.

It’s believed to have originated from the German tradition of opening presents on Christmas Eve.

They idea is mainly used for children, however, you can of course create adult versions and some people even do one for their pets.

Where can you buy Christmas Eve boxes?

Fairly popular across the UK market, you can find a range of Christmas Eve boxes to suit your budget.

Many are sold in the form of a gift box, however, places like Etsy and Not On The Highstreet also have some beautiful personalised designs that can be used year after year.

Of course, you could also make your own by recycling an old box and transforming it into something much more festive.

Pre filled Christmas Eve boxes are available too for those who struggle with ideas to fill them or simply don’t have the time to be as creative.

You can make your Christmas Eve boxes personal, filling it with things you know they'll truly love. Picture: Getty

What do you put in a Christmas Eve box for adults?

Of course, this is completely up to you and the person you’re gifting it to, however, ideas and fillers for adult Christmas Eve boxes tend to be festive themed. Some ideas include:

Socks

Drinks such as a festive hot chocolate

Toiletries like bath treats, face masks or hair treatment.

Christmas pyjamas

Candles

Sweet treats

Christmas mug

What do you put in a Christmas Eve box for children?

Christmas Eve box fillers and ideas for children are also usually festive themed but can include an early gift from under the tree. Ideas are: