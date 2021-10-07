What is a Christmas Eve box? Ideas and fillers for both children and adults

7 October 2021, 15:15

Christmas Eve boxes are only becoming more and more popular
Christmas Eve boxes are only becoming more and more popular. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What goes in a Christmas Eve box? Can you do them for adults as well as children? Here’s everything you need to know about the new festive trend taking over the UK.

The popularity of Christmas Eve boxes has been increasing in recent years with most households making them for children, adults and even pets.

Essentially, the box, or even a canvas bag in some cases, involves a small collection of treats to indulge in on December 24th, a day just before the big event itself.

But with the concept being relatively new, people still question what a Christmas Eve box really is and of course, need ideas for fillers for their loved ones.

Here’s your full guide on the tradition, including ideas of what to put in children and adult Christmas Eve boxes and where you can buy them.

Christmas Eve boxes are a great way to get your kids excited for the big day
Christmas Eve boxes are a great way to get your kids excited for the big day. Picture: Getty

What are Christmas Eve boxes?

Placed under the tree on Christmas Eve, the new festive tradition is a box full of treats, or even an early present, to be enjoyed the day before Christmas Day itself.

It’s believed to have originated from the German tradition of opening presents on Christmas Eve.

They idea is mainly used for children, however, you can of course create adult versions and some people even do one for their pets.

Where can you buy Christmas Eve boxes?

Fairly popular across the UK market, you can find a range of Christmas Eve boxes to suit your budget.

Many are sold in the form of a gift box, however, places like Etsy and Not On The Highstreet also have some beautiful personalised designs that can be used year after year.

Of course, you could also make your own by recycling an old box and transforming it into something much more festive.

Pre filled Christmas Eve boxes are available too for those who struggle with ideas to fill them or simply don’t have the time to be as creative.

You can make your Christmas Eve boxes personal, filling it with things you know they'll truly love
You can make your Christmas Eve boxes personal, filling it with things you know they'll truly love. Picture: Getty

What do you put in a Christmas Eve box for adults?

Of course, this is completely up to you and the person you’re gifting it to, however, ideas and fillers for adult Christmas Eve boxes tend to be festive themed. Some ideas include:

  • Socks
  • Drinks such as a festive hot chocolate
  • Toiletries like bath treats, face masks or hair treatment.
  • Christmas pyjamas
  • Candles
  • Sweet treats
  • Christmas mug

What do you put in a Christmas Eve box for children?

Christmas Eve box fillers and ideas for children are also usually festive themed but can include an early gift from under the tree. Ideas are:

  • Hot chocolate set
  • Christmas pyjamas
  • Sweets or chocolate
  • Festive arts and craft ideas
  • Gingerbread making kit
  • Books
  • Christmas film
  • Stickers and activity books

Trending on Heart

We've rounded up some of the best beer advent calendars for Christmas 2021

Beer advent calendars for Christmas 2021: 9 of the best to buy

Christmas

Where to buy Squid Game Halloween costumes in the UK

Squid Game Halloween costume UK: where to buy the tracksuits and guard outfits

Lifestyle

There are eight episodes of Alice in Borderland

How many episodes of Alice in Borderland are there?

TV & Movies

Who plays Hikari in Alice in Borderland?

Who plays Hikari in Alice in Borderland?

TV & Movies

Will there be an Alice in Borderland season two?

Alice in Borderland season two: release date, cast and everything we know

TV & Movies

Cara Donovan is suing her wedding venue

Bride suing wedding venue for £150,000 after slipping on dance floor

Lifestyle

Dancing On Ice full confirmed line-up

Dancing On Ice contestants 2022: the full confirmed line-up so far

TV & Movies

Fancy a winter getaway? These countries are back on the travel list

Full list of all 32 countries with eased travel restrictions

Travel

The mum decided to change her baby's name at six months (stock images)

'I changed my baby's name after six months as I didn't like it'

Lifestyle

Joe took Zachary and Leighton to Thorpe Park

Joe Swash beams as he poses with stepsons at Thorpe Park

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's outfit is from Sandro Paris

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her shirt and trousers from Sandro Paris

Celebrities

Seb's dad in Coronation Street used to be on EastEnders

Coronation Street fans recognise Seb's dad as ex-EastEnders star Stephen Lord

TV & Movies

There are six episodes of The Chestnut Man

How many episodes of The Chestnut Man are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon's dad has shared a tribute to the star

Stacey Solomon fans convinced her dad has accidentally ‘given away’ baby’s name

Celebrities

Margaret Qualley stars in Netflix series Maid

Who is Margaret Qualley? Get to know the actress who plays Alex in Maid

Celebrities