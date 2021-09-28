Cities across the UK confirm Christmas Market 2021 dates and plans
28 September 2021, 12:24
Christmas Markets are returning to UK cities this festive period, and we couldn't be more excited.
With Autumn very much in full swing, people are looking forward to the prospect of celebrating Christmas properly this year.
Due to the pandemic, Christmas looked very different in 2020 for millions of families who couldn't see their loved ones, or even celebrate in their usual way.
However, thanks to the successful vaccine programme, there is plenty of hope Christmas will be back and better than ever for 2021.
With this, comes the return of Christmas Markets up and down the UK, all which were cancelled due to lockdown last year.
- Christmas markets across UK cities to make triumphant return this winter
- Mum sparks furious row after saying it's 'manky' to stay in pyjamas on Christmas Day
- The least popular festive foods revealed - including gravy and stuffing
With so many possibilities, we've decided to make your life a little bit better and bring all the confirmed information together, including dates and plans in each city.
BIRMINGHAM CHRISTMAS MARKET
Dates: From 4th November 2021
What to expect: Fewer stalls than usual, but still full of plenty of festive cheer. There will also be a big wheel and ice rink in Centenary Square.
Website: Click here.
MANCHESTER CHRISTMAS MARKET
Dates: 12th November 2021 - 22nd December 2021
What to expect: Stalls selling crafts, gifts, jewellery, clothes and toys as well as plenty of places to eat and drink.
Website: Click here.
LINCOLN CHRISTMAS MARKET
Date: 2nd December 2021 - 5th December 2021
What to expect: Over 200 stalls selling food, drinks, gifts and crafts.
Website: Click here.
YORK CHRISTMAS MARKET
Dates: 18th November 2021 - 23rd December 2021
What to expect: Food stalls, gifting stalls and a vintage carousel
Website: Click here.
NORWICH CHRISTMAS MARKET
Dates: From 28th November 2021
What to expect: Held at Pensthorpe Natural Park, you'll be treated to gifting stalls, food and drink. Also in the city is the Tunnel of Light, made up of over 57,000 bulbs and perfect for a Christmas picture.
Website: Click here.
EDINBURGH CHRISTMAS MARKET
Dates: 19th November 2021 - 2nd January 2022
What to expect: A big wheel, 11 attractions including Santa's Grotto and the Christmas Tree maze, 62 trading stalls, 15 stall concessions and potentially an ice rink.
Website: Click here.
BRIGHTON CHRISTMAS MARKET
Dates: 26th November 2021 - 31st December 2021
What to expect: 150 festive stalls, entertainment, live shows, fun fair and Santa's workshop
Website: Click here.
BOURNEMOUTH CHRISTMAS MARKET
Dates: 19th November 2021 - 2nd January 2022
What to expect: Gift stalls, food and drink stalls, craft stalls, The Alpine Bar, and bookable Igloo Domes.
Website: Click here.
CARDIFF CHRISTMAS MARKET
Dates: 11th November 2021 - 23rd December 2021
What to expect: Exhibitors TBA.
Website: Click here.
BELFAST CHRISTMAS MARKET
Dates: 20th November 2021 - 23rd December 2021
What to expect: Incredible food and drink stalls, gifting stalls, a festive buzz.
Website: Click here.
Read more:
- Shoppers left furious as they spot Christmas trees and decorations in stores already
- Marks & Spencer closing all stores on Boxing Day to give staff a break
- How you can get 11 days off this Christmas by only booking off four