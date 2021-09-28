Cities across the UK confirm Christmas Market 2021 dates and plans

28 September 2021, 12:24

Christmas Markets are back for 2021 – and they're bigger than ever
Christmas Markets are back for 2021 – and they're bigger than ever. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Christmas Markets are returning to UK cities this festive period, and we couldn't be more excited.

With Autumn very much in full swing, people are looking forward to the prospect of celebrating Christmas properly this year.

Due to the pandemic, Christmas looked very different in 2020 for millions of families who couldn't see their loved ones, or even celebrate in their usual way.

However, thanks to the successful vaccine programme, there is plenty of hope Christmas will be back and better than ever for 2021.

With this, comes the return of Christmas Markets up and down the UK, all which were cancelled due to lockdown last year.

With so many possibilities, we've decided to make your life a little bit better and bring all the confirmed information together, including dates and plans in each city.

BIRMINGHAM CHRISTMAS MARKET

Birmingham's Christmas Festival is not one to miss, especially this year
Birmingham's Christmas Festival is not one to miss, especially this year. Picture: Getty

Dates: From 4th November 2021

What to expect: Fewer stalls than usual, but still full of plenty of festive cheer. There will also be a big wheel and ice rink in Centenary Square.

Website: Click here.

MANCHESTER CHRISTMAS MARKET

Shop all your stocking fillers at Manchester's Christmas Market, returning this year
Shop all your stocking fillers at Manchester's Christmas Market, returning this year. Picture: Getty

Dates: 12th November 2021 - 22nd December 2021

What to expect: Stalls selling crafts, gifts, jewellery, clothes and toys as well as plenty of places to eat and drink.

Website: Click here.

LINCOLN CHRISTMAS MARKET

Date: 2nd December 2021 - 5th December 2021

What to expect: Over 200 stalls selling food, drinks, gifts and crafts.

Website: Click here.

YORK CHRISTMAS MARKET

A vintage carousel will make an appearance at the York Christmas Market
A vintage carousel will make an appearance at the York Christmas Market. Picture: Getty

Dates: 18th November 2021 - 23rd December 2021

What to expect: Food stalls, gifting stalls and a vintage carousel

Website: Click here.

NORWICH CHRISTMAS MARKET

Dates: From 28th November 2021

What to expect: Held at Pensthorpe Natural Park, you'll be treated to gifting stalls, food and drink. Also in the city is the Tunnel of Light, made up of over 57,000 bulbs and perfect for a Christmas picture.

Website: Click here.

EDINBURGH CHRISTMAS MARKET

Edinburgh is planning a huge comeback after a year without a Christmas Market
Edinburgh is planning a huge comeback after a year without a Christmas Market. Picture: Getty

Dates: 19th November 2021 - 2nd January 2022

What to expect: A big wheel, 11 attractions including Santa's Grotto and the Christmas Tree maze, 62 trading stalls, 15 stall concessions and potentially an ice rink.

Website: Click here.

BRIGHTON CHRISTMAS MARKET

Dates: 26th November 2021 - 31st December 2021

What to expect: 150 festive stalls, entertainment, live shows, fun fair and Santa's workshop

Website: Click here.

BOURNEMOUTH CHRISTMAS MARKET

Dates: 19th November 2021 - 2nd January 2022

What to expect: Gift stalls, food and drink stalls, craft stalls, The Alpine Bar, and bookable Igloo Domes.

Website: Click here.

CARDIFF CHRISTMAS MARKET

Cardiff are yet to announce which stalls will be at their market, but expect plenty of fashion, home, food and drinks
Cardiff are yet to announce which stalls will be at their market, but expect plenty of fashion, home, food and drinks. Picture: Getty

Dates: 11th November 2021 - 23rd December 2021

What to expect: Exhibitors TBA.

Website: Click here.

BELFAST CHRISTMAS MARKET

Dates: 20th November 2021 - 23rd December 2021

What to expect: Incredible food and drink stalls, gifting stalls, a festive buzz.

Website: Click here.

