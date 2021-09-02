Shoppers left furious as they spot Christmas trees and decorations in stores already

Christmas trees and decorations have been appearing in some shops this week. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

It appears summer is officially over, and with that comes the return of Christmas trees, decorations and food in stores.

We've just entered into the month of September, and while that means we're still officially in summer, some shops across the UK didn't appear to get the memo.

That's right, the Christmas trees and decorations are back already, and people are not happy about it.

Shoppers have been taking to Twitter this week to share their dismay at seeing the festive decorations in The Range stores.

According to reports, summer decorations are being taken down and staff were seen unpacking Christmas trees and decorations in stores this week.

People have been left shocked to see festive goods already making their way onto shelves [Stock Image]. Picture: Getty

Other people claim they have seen The Range's Christmas decorations out on the shop floor, but that they are next to the picnic and BBQ displays, causing a very humorous scene.

One person took to Twitter to complain, posting: "You may be joking, but in The Range today they were taking down summer stuff and unpacking Christmas trees and decorations...."

Another wrote: "I saw the range putting Christmas trees out today and honestly that’s me done for 2021."

A third furiously typed last week: "The Range has f***ing Christmas trees on display FFS man, WE ARE IN AUGUST!!???"

And while the general consensus is that it is far too soon to start moving into the Christmas-planning season, research has found that people who put their Christmas trees up early are happier people.

According to psychoanalyst Steve McKeown, many people enjoy the process of adorning their home with twinkling fairy lights, trees, tinsel and snowmen because it's a "nostalgic" process.

He claims it also works wonders for some people's mental health as Christmas decorations can remind them of happy childhood times.

Experts believe people who put their Christmas Trees are happier. Picture: Getty

Mr McKeown told UniLad: "Although there could be a number of symptomatic reasons why someone would want to obsessively put up decorations early, most commonly for nostalgic reasons either to relive the magic or to compensate for past neglect.

"In a world full of stress and anxiety people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood.

"Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement.

"So putting up those Christmas decorations early extends the excitement!"