The least popular festive foods revealed - including gravy and stuffing

The best and worst festive foods have been ranked. Picture: Getty Images

Christmas foods have been ranked from 'God Tier' to 'Give It A Miss' - and the results might surprise you!

While Christmas might look a little different this year, there is one thing that will never change about December 25 - amazing food.

Hands down the best thing about the festive period is all the delicious things we can eat and drink.

And it seems like the nation agrees as Google searches for Christmas takeaways are up, with people looking for recipes and dinner inspirations.

So Thortful have released a tier list of the most searched for festive foods and ranked them from best to worst.

The most Googled festive foods revealed. Picture: Thortful

At the bottom of the table, with under 50,000 UK searches a month, the ‘Give it a miss tier’ sees sherry, brandy butter and redcurrant jelly.

Surprisingly, gravy is also at the bottom along with a vegan Christmas dinner and stilton.

Yule logs, cranberry sauce, parsnips, stuffing and Bucks Fizz also proved unpopular and fell under the ‘Meh tier’, with 50,000 – 100,000 monthly UK searches each.

Meanwhile, up in the God tier, with more than 200,000 searches, is Eggnog, presumably because most of us are wondering what is actually in it.

Alongside the Christmas drink, you’ll also find mince pies, roast potatoes, and the classic Christmas dinner at the top.

Food with 100,000 - 200,000 monthly searches were put in the ‘Good tier’ which include chocolate, Christmas pudding and panettone.

Key elements of the traditional dinner also made it to the good tier, including pigs in blankets, nut roast, and that winter favourite mulled wine.

While a meat-free dinner was at the bottom of the pile, it seems like more people are opting to ditch the turkey this year.

In fact, searches for vegan Christmas dinner have seen a 49 per cent growth, and searches for nut roasts also increased by 22 per cent.

The search term 'Christmas dinner takeaway' also saw an increase of 466% year on year in October of this year.

