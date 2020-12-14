Areas of Britain set for a white Christmas as temperatures could plunge to -7 degrees

We will be treated to a white Christmas this year? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The likelihood some of us will wake up to snow on Christmas Day is becoming more and more possible.

After the year we've all had, many of us are praying for a truly magical Christmas.

And nothing would top off the festive season like waking up on December 25 to a white Christmas.

While Met Office experts say it is "too soon" to know where and when there will be snow fall, there are some areas of Britain braced for wintery weather.

Temperatures are settee plummet in areas of the UK. Picture: Getty

At the moment, it has been predicted there will be a low pressure moving from the Arctic towards areas in England and Scotland next week.

Scotland is currently the most likely place to see snowfall over the coming weeks, with temperatures at risk of hitting -7 degrees.

According to The Sun, weather reports predict the west of Scotland could see up to 4cm of snow on December 25.

Scotland is currently the most likely place to see snowfall over the coming weeks. Picture: Getty

Bookies are also optimistic about snow this Christmas with Coral bookmakers saying it's very likely the UK can expect a white Christmas "somewhere".

At the moment, the bookies have Aberdeen and Glasgow as most likely, following by Manchester and London.

Bookies are also optimistic about snow this Christmas. Picture: Getty

Coral's John Hill told the Mirror: "The chances of the UK having a White Christmas this year are growing all the time.

"We make it odds-on for snow to fall on the big day somewhere in the UK.

"Aberdeen and Glasgow are the most likely major UK cities to see the white stuff.

"However Manchester and London are not far behind in the betting."

Met Office experts say it is too soon to be sure of a white Christmas. Picture: Getty

A Met Office expert has said we will have a clearer idea about snow around Christmas next week as at the moment it is "simply too early to tell".

He explained: "Next Wednesday, we'll be doing to 10 day trend, and that will look at the trends, temperature wise, in and around the Christmas period.

"Towards the end of next week, we'll have an idea of what the pressure patterns might look like, because of course it doesn't just need to be cold, but you need moisture for snow.

"Around the 20th and 21st we should have a decent idea of what we're expecting on the big day itself."

