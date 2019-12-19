If you spot walnut-sized lumps in your Christmas tree you need to throw it out immediately

19 December 2019

People are being warned about walnut sized lumps potentially nestled inside their Christmas trees
People are being warned about walnut sized lumps potentially nestled inside their Christmas trees. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The mysterious lumps popping up on some trees could mean you end up with some uninvited guests this Christmas.

People are being warned against mysterious walnut sized lumps that have been spotted on some Christmas trees this year.

They may look innocent, or even like part of the tree but in truth they are actually insect eggs.

So if you opt for a real tree over a fake one, it's worth giving it a once over before bringing it into your home or even buying it.

The lumps resemble pine cones, are walnuts sized and contain up to hundreds of praying mantis eggs.

Look out for these lumps in your Christmas tree
Look out for these lumps in your Christmas tree. Picture: Facebook - Daniel Reed

The revelation came to light when a post by Facebook user Daniel Reed from Pennsylvania went viral after he raised the alarm.

He said: "If you happen to see a walnut sized/shaped egg mass, on your Christmas tree, don’t fret, clip the branch and put it in your garden. These are 100-200 preying mantis eggs!"

"We had two egg masses on our tree this year. Don’t bring them inside they will hatch and starve!"

If you happen to see a walnut sized/shaped egg mass, on your Christmas tree, don’t fret, clip the branch and put it in...

Posted by Daniel Reed on Sunday, 10 December 2017

Although the thought of a preying mantis invasion is enough to make some want to totally throw their tree out, Daniel pointed out that you can simply clip the affected branch.

Comments flooded the Facbook post with many tagging their other halves asking them to look out for the suspicious lumps and others claiming this is one of the reasons they decided to get a plastic tree.

Make sure you check your tree ASAP!

