Disturbing fan theory about The Holiday will change the way you see the film

14 December 2021, 10:10 | Updated: 14 December 2021, 11:15

A horrifying fan theory about The Holiday has been posted to Reddit...
A horrifying fan theory about The Holiday has been posted to Reddit... Picture: Alamy
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

A fan has come up with a shocking theory about popular Christmas film The Holiday - and you'll never watch it in the same way again...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's now officially the time of year that you can get away with spending all weekend eating chocolate and binge-watching Christmas films.

And one we'll be watching on repeat throughout December is The Holiday, which was released in 2006 and stars Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black.

Diaz plays an successful American businesswoman named Amanda, who decides to go on a solo trip to England after being dumped. After looking online, she decides to do a house swap with a woman named Iris (played by Kate Winslet) who lives in a cottage in Surrey.

Whilst there, she falls in love with Iris' brother Graham (Jude Law), while Iris gets together with Amanda's colleague Miles (Jack Black).

A new fan theory about The Holiday could change the way you see the film forever...
A new fan theory about The Holiday could change the way you see the film forever... Picture: Alamy

While the plot of the film at first seems to be that of a classic Christmas rom-com, one fan came up with a tongue-in-cheek theory that there could be something far more chilling at work...

As reported by the Mirror, Reddit user tectonic_fever theorised that Iris and Graham were actually plotting to kill Amanda and steal her wealth...

They wrote: "This idea makes the mediocre Christmas movie so much more entertaining.

The Holiday is a huge popular Christmas film released in 2006
The Holiday is a huge popular Christmas film released in 2006. Picture: Alamy

"Kate Winslet and Jude Law are laying a trap where he will seduce Cameron Diaz, marry her, kill her, and inherit her fortune.

"Jude Law already murdered his first wife so he could inherit her house.

"Now he and his sister have used the house swap scheme to get Cameron Diaz into their town, while Kate Winslet can investigate and make sure Cameron has enough money and property (and no family/entanglements) to be worth the effort of seducing her and then disposing of her."

The Holiday stars Cameron Diaz
The Holiday stars Cameron Diaz. Picture: Alamy

They added: "Kate is so overjoyed to see how grand and luxurious Cameron's house is because she knows she and Jude have hit the jackpot.

"Meanwhile, Jude carefully sets up an 'accidental' meeting and manipulates Cameron to develop a relationship and get his claws into her.

"Everything that follows is orchestrated to carry out their plot.

"Kate Winslet was maybe also planning to seduce and marry the old screenwriter and wait for him to die and leave her his house/fortune, until Jack Black interfered."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

David Watson has passed away

Tributes pour in for Britain’s Got Talent magician David Watson after tragic death
Bernice has been married four times on Emmerdale

All of Bernice Blackstock's Emmerdale husbands revealed

The most shocking soap moments of 2021 revealed

A look back at the most shocking soap moments of 2021

Here's what EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars earn

How much do Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street actors get paid?
How many episodes of And Just Like That are there?

How many episodes of And Just Like That are there and when are they released?

Trending on Heart

The best board games to play with your family this Christmas

The best board games to play with family this Christmas

Lifestyle

You can swap your home like on The Holiday

You can do a house swap for Christmas exactly like The Holiday

Lifestyle

A TikTok user has shared a clever hack to storing your wrapping paper out of sight (stock images)

The incredible £1.50 hack allows you to store wrapping paper tidily and out of sight

Lifestyle

A woman has revealed her in-laws have refused to make her dinner

'My in-laws refuse to cook for me - so I have to take my own food for dinner'

Lifestyle

A woman brings all her kids to parties

Mum of five defends bringing whole family to kids' parties

Lifestyle

Sending a hamper full of festive goodies can be a great gift for loved ones you can't see

Christmas hampers 2021: Vegan, seafood, chocolate, cheese and bakery foodie gifts

Christmas

Here's the naughtiest names in the UK

Jack is officially the naughtiest name, according to a new study

Lifestyle

Paul Hollywood has been working at his girlfriend's pub

Paul Hollywood moonlighting as a pizza chef at his girlfriend's pub

Celebrities

Sue Radford has shown off her Christmas decorations

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals family home’s epic Christmas transformation

Celebrities

Joanna Page has given birth to her fourth baby

Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page gives birth to baby girl and reveals name

Celebrities

What to buy your dad for Christmas this year

Christmas Gift Guide 2021: what to buy your dad this year

Lifestyle

We've got some brilliant gift ideas for tricky-to-buy for boys

Christmas gifting for boys aged 6 - 13: Gaming gear, go karts, gadgets and more perfect present ideas

Shopping

Carole Middleton likes to make sure the grandchildren are included in her festive period

Carole Middleton reveals her sweet Christmas tradition for George, Charlotte and Louis

Royals

Will you be treated to a visit from the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this year?

Coca Cola truck tour 2021 locations: New locations and dates announced

Christmas

And Just Like That has finally been released

Sex and the City reboot: How to watch And Just Like That in the UK