Disturbing fan theory about The Holiday will change the way you see the film

A horrifying fan theory about The Holiday has been posted to Reddit... Picture: Alamy

By Polly Foreman

A fan has come up with a shocking theory about popular Christmas film The Holiday - and you'll never watch it in the same way again...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's now officially the time of year that you can get away with spending all weekend eating chocolate and binge-watching Christmas films.

And one we'll be watching on repeat throughout December is The Holiday, which was released in 2006 and stars Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black.

Diaz plays an successful American businesswoman named Amanda, who decides to go on a solo trip to England after being dumped. After looking online, she decides to do a house swap with a woman named Iris (played by Kate Winslet) who lives in a cottage in Surrey.

Whilst there, she falls in love with Iris' brother Graham (Jude Law), while Iris gets together with Amanda's colleague Miles (Jack Black).

A new fan theory about The Holiday could change the way you see the film forever... Picture: Alamy

While the plot of the film at first seems to be that of a classic Christmas rom-com, one fan came up with a tongue-in-cheek theory that there could be something far more chilling at work...

As reported by the Mirror, Reddit user tectonic_fever theorised that Iris and Graham were actually plotting to kill Amanda and steal her wealth...

They wrote: "This idea makes the mediocre Christmas movie so much more entertaining.

The Holiday is a huge popular Christmas film released in 2006. Picture: Alamy

"Kate Winslet and Jude Law are laying a trap where he will seduce Cameron Diaz, marry her, kill her, and inherit her fortune.

"Jude Law already murdered his first wife so he could inherit her house.

"Now he and his sister have used the house swap scheme to get Cameron Diaz into their town, while Kate Winslet can investigate and make sure Cameron has enough money and property (and no family/entanglements) to be worth the effort of seducing her and then disposing of her."

The Holiday stars Cameron Diaz. Picture: Alamy

They added: "Kate is so overjoyed to see how grand and luxurious Cameron's house is because she knows she and Jude have hit the jackpot.

"Meanwhile, Jude carefully sets up an 'accidental' meeting and manipulates Cameron to develop a relationship and get his claws into her.

"Everything that follows is orchestrated to carry out their plot.

"Kate Winslet was maybe also planning to seduce and marry the old screenwriter and wait for him to die and leave her his house/fortune, until Jack Black interfered."