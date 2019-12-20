This is the time your family are most likely to start their first Christmas Day row

Here's when your family is most likely to row on Christmas Day. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

The average time of your first Christmas Day row has been revealed.

It might be called the season of goodwill, but apparently Christmas is anything but that.

In fact, according to research, the average British family will have at least five arguments on the big day - with the first taking place as early as 10.13am.

The research - by Travelodge - surveyed 2,000 British households to see how they celebrate December 25th.

After the morning bust up, the second family feud is thought to be started by the children of the family, and occurs just over two hours later at 12.24pm.

This happens after kids have unwrapped all the gifts under the tree, with 38% reportedly moaning about getting the wrong presents from Santa.

Families row over presents at 12:30pm. Picture: Getty Images

But if you thought it was all over by midday, you’d be wrong as 45% of Brits then admitted parents will argue between 1pm and 3pm, probably after a few too many glasses of champagne.

While the average Christmas dinner will be served at 2.23pm, there is an hour of peace before the next feud kicks off.

Was the turkey too dry or did someone leave the Brussels boiling for a little too long? These are all reasons a lunch-time squabble might be on the agenda.

With bellies full and the booze still flowing, another row is set to break out at 6.05pm - when 15% of families fight for control of the remote control.

As the cold winter’s evening draws in and the cheese board comes out, 7.25pm is the time of the next bust up, with 7% of older family members trying to play a game of charades.

Finally, after a long day of presents, Prosecco and mince pies, the survey - taken in 2012 - found that there’s just enough time for one last row at 10.15pm.

Corinne Sweet, Relationship Psychologist, previously told The Express: "It's not only the turkey that gets overheated at Christmas, family flare-ups are inevitable.

"This is because people who rarely see each other are suddenly thrown together for the whole day.

"But the most important thing on Christmas Day is to relax and have fun.

"Make your expectations realistic and appreciate the time spent with your family."

The survey found the typical British Christmas Day looks like this:

08.00 - Wake-up

09.00 - Have breakfast

10.00 - Start eating the sweet selection boxes and chocolate tins

10.13 - First family argument

12.00 - The drinks cabinet is opened

12.42 - Children get told off

13.30 - Parents row over alcohol consumption

14.00 - Parents "discuss" length of time it is taking to get the food on the table

14.23 - Family eat Christmas dinner

15.24 - Table bickering begins

18.05 - First argument over ownership of remote control

19.25 - Play games (charades, board games)

22.30 - Bed time