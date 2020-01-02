Prosecco hangovers are officially the worst, says wine expert

Go easy on the sparkling stuff if you want to avoid a hangover. Picture: Getty

Get a horrendous headache the morning after knocking back a glass or two of fizz? The bubbles are to blame.

Prosecco gives you a worse hangover than other alcoholic drinks, a wine expert has revealed.

According to sommelier and founder of Club Vino, Marco Castelanelli, the carbon dioxide inside the popular fizzy tipple changes how the liquid flows through the blood stream – and actually increases the groggy side effects of booze.

Prosecco can give you a worse hangover than other types of alcohol. Picture: Getty

Explaining how this process makes headaches more horrendous than say a gin-based migraine, he told Tyla: "If you find that you get the worst headache ever after a glass of two or Procecco then quite simply blame it on the bubbles.

"Prosecco and Champagne both contain little pockets of carbon dioxide which change how the alcohol flows through the blood stream, helping the body to adsorb the alcohol faster.

"Once in the bloodstream the Co2 competes with oxygen which is why you might feel a little woozy and rather drunk rather quickly leading to an exaggerated hangover in the form of a pounding head."

Science blames the bubbles for making hangovers worse. Picture: Getty

The ex-wine merchant also said that to avoid the dreaded fuzzy head that inevitably arrives the morning after the night before, you should "drink a glass of water with every glass of Prosecco to reduce dehydration".

The Italian sommelier also suggested sipping it slowly instead of quaffing it back, and explained it's not advisable to drink Prosecco on an empty stomach – so make sure your New Year's resolution is to start ordering nibbles with every drink.

If all that fails, your last option is to "drink a large glass of water before bed" and hope for the best.

Or maybe just stick to Dry January this year.