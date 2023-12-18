Inside the Radford's lavish Christmas celebrations amid family feud
18 December 2023, 12:45
The Radford family have a mega Christmas.
Sue Radford, 48, her husband Noel, 52, and their 22 children are getting set for a bumper Christmas together.
After their festive TV special aired earlier this week, it became clear there was a sibling feud brooding between two of the Radford children, Luke, 23, and Megan, 28, putting the family's Christmas plans in jeopardy.
However, the family are keen to put their differences behind them and have a festive celebration to remember.
The 22 Kids and Counting stars tend to go all-out for Christmas, often dressing in matching pyjamas and kitting out their home in all the best seasonal decorations.
Planning for Christmas starts early for Sue.
In October, the reality TV star announced she had already started Christmas shopping for her burgeoning brood. The MailOnline have reported that Sue and Noel buy roughly 300 presents for their children and spend between £100 and £200 for each main present.
The Radford's also get through a lot of food on the big day, with Sue's Christmas Day menu consisting of: Two turkeys, 60 pigs in blankets, 3kg of Brussels sprouts, 7.5kg of potatoes, 4kg carrots, 60 Yorkshire puddings, 16 litres of fizzy drink, two bottles of cream liqueur, four Christmas puddings, 148 mince pies and one yule log as well as two tubs of family chocolate.
Watch the Radford family prepare for Christmas here:
Inside the Radfords' Christmas
The Radford's also tend to have a Christmas breakfast on the 1st of December to get into the seasonal spirit.
Sue decorates their dining table with Christmas crackers, elves and balloons to kick-start the family festivities, before serving the breakfast of champions for her hungry family.
The family are fully in the Christmas mood after visiting Edinburgh's Christmas market and the Winter Wonderland experience at Whinfell Forest in Cumbria.
Sue documented her children's magical day at Winter Wonderland, which involved enjoying some delicious dinners and meeting Santa's elves.
It appears that most of the Radford children will be attending the Christmas soiree, meaning the family home will be filled to the brim.
Sue and Noel, who have been together since they were teenagers, are parents to Chris, 34, Sophie, 30, Chloe, 28, Jack, 26, Daniel, 24, Luke, 23, Millie, 22, Katie, 21, James, 20, Ellie, 18, Aimee, 17, Josh, 16, Max, 15, Tillie, 13, Oscar, 12, Casper, 11, Hallie, eight, Phoebe, seven, Archie, six, Bonnie, five, and Heidie, three.
