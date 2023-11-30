Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off her Christmas decorations- but fans spot problem with stocking wall

30 November 2023, 17:07

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off her Christmas decorations- but fans spot problem with stocking wall. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

By Hope Wilson

Fans of Sue Radford have noticed an issue with her festive display.

Sue Radford, 48, has given followers a glimpse into her winter wonderland home as she begins decorating for Christmas, however fans were quick to spot a safety hazard.

The 22 Kids and Counting star has proudly displayed her Xmas decorations despite being ill over the festive season. Sue shared an image of her living room which was kitted out in Christmas objects, captioning the post: "Christmas has landed 🎄🎅🏻"

As well as a gorgeous tree, the TV star also added stockings to her fireplace, however eagle-eyed followers noticed that this may be a fire hazard.

But this hasn't stopped Sue from decorating the rest of her home with baubles and fairy lights aplenty.

Sue Radford showed off her Christmas creation however some fans noticed a hazard
Sue Radford showed off her Christmas creation however some fans noticed a hazard. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

Sue has been battling a nasty cough for the past few weeks, commenting that it feels like she's 'managed to crack a rib'.

Posting an image of her children's shoes, Sue wrote: "Accurate representation of how my Monday morning went 🤦🏻‍♀️🤣 Also pretty sure I’ve managed to crack a rib from all the coughing I’ve done after the last 3 weeks so that’s pretty painful 🤦🏻‍♀️"

However the TV star battled on and managed to bring some Christmas joy to her family home.

Sue Radford is getting ready for Christmas
Sue Radford is getting ready for Christmas. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

This news comes after Sue revealed she had started Christmas shopping for her children and grandchildren in October.

The YouTuber posted images of some gifts she thought would be perfect for her large brood.

"Hallie and Phoebe will love these," she wrote next to a Little Mermaid Transforming Ariel Fashion Doll by Disney.

"Archie will love this" Sue added, linking to a VTech Kidizoom Duo Camera 5.0.

The Radford's often show off their Christmas decorations, pictured 2022.
The Radford's often show off their Christmas decorations, pictured 2022. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

The Radford's have previously revealed that they spend between £5,000 and £7,000 on Christmas presents for their children every year.

According to the MailOnline Sue and Noel buy roughly 300 presents and spend between £100 and £200 for each main present.

