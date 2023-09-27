Inside Sue and Noel Radford's romance: When they met and how long they've been married
27 September 2023, 12:14
Noel Radford can’t remember his kids’ birthdays
When did Sue and Noel Radford meet and how long have they been married? Here is everything you need to know.
Sue Radford, 48, and Noel Radford, 52, have become household names after the couple and their children starred in the TV series 22 Kids and Counting.
As the show's name suggests, Sue and Noel are parents to 22 children, with their eldest child Chris being 34 years old and their youngest child Heidie, only three-years-old.
The couple often document their romance on social media, regularly posting sweet images of their date nights and days out together.
How did Sue and Noel Radford meet, how long have they been together and when did they get married? Here are all the answers.
How did Sue and Noel Radford meet?
Sue and Noel Radford met at school and began dating when they were teenagers.
The couple welcomed their first child, Christopher, when Sue was just fourteen-years-old.
How long have Sue and Noel Radford been together?
It isn't clear how long Sue and Noel have been in a relationship for, however they did meet when they were children.
The couple gave fans an insight into their long-lasting relationship, revealing: "Tips for a really healthy marriage are, never go to bed on an argument, ever. Always support each other."
How long have Sue and Noel Radford been married?
Sue and Noel Radford got married in September 1992 and have recently celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary.
For this special milestone, the couple went out for a romantic dinner away from the children.
Who are Sue and Noel Radford's children?
Sue and Noel have 22 children between them.
Their children are: Chris, 34, Sophie, 29, Chloe, 28, Jack, 26, Daniel, 24, Luke, 22, Millie, 22, Katie, 20, James, 19, Ellie, 18, Aimee, 17, Josh, 16, Max, 14, Tillie, 13, Oscar, 11, Casper, 10, Hallie, eight, Phoebe, seven, Archie, six, Bonnie, four, and Heidie, three.
