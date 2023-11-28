Mum-of-22 Sue Radford admits she's 'never felt so poorly' as she battles illness

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford admits she's 'never felt so poorly' as she battles illness. Picture: YouTube/The Radford Family

By Hope Wilson

Sue Radford revealed she has been unwell.

Sue Radford, 48, has revealed that she's 'never felt so poorly' after having a cough for three weeks.

While preparing the Radford home for Christmas, the mum-of-22 posted an Instagram Story of her children's shoes scattered everywhere. Alongside the image, Sue informed fans that she has been under the weather for the past few weeks, writing:

"Accurate representation of how my Monday morning went 🤦🏻‍♀️🤣 Also pretty sure I’ve managed to crack a rib from all the coughing I’ve done after the last 3 weeks so that’s pretty painful 🤦🏻‍♀️"

Sue continued: "Thankfully though my cough is getting much better it’s been a draining 3 weeks I’ve never felt so poorly ❤️"

Sue Radford shared with fans that she has been unwell recently. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

Despite her illness, Sue was keen to carry on her festive decorating, later revealing that she had put one of her Christmas trees up.

The TV star wrote: "I’m usually so on it with putting my Christmas decorations up but with feeling so poorly we’ve only put the dining room tree up 🎄 but plan on putting the rest of the decorations up today which the kids are very excited about 🎄🎅🏻"

It wasn't long until the Radford home was in full Christmas-mode, with stockings and Christmas trees aplenty.

Sue Radford showed off her Christmas creation. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

Recently Sue, Noel and their children enjoyed a trip to Edinburgh for a festive getaway.

The family visited a Christmas-themed ice rink before indulging in some sweet treats and watching the funfair rides.

This is one of the many family holidays the Radford's have enjoyed this year, after visiting Florida in the summer.

The Radford family shared an image of them in Edinburgh. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

However while they were in the USA, there were lots of dramatic events which kept the family occupied.

During dinner one night, Sue began to choke on a seafood boil, leading her daughter Katie to spring into action and save her mother.

Elsewhere, Noel and Sue's 11-year-old granddaughter Daisy became unwell while on holiday, leaving the family with a huge health bill.

