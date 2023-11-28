Mum-of-22 Sue Radford admits she's 'never felt so poorly' as she battles illness

28 November 2023, 14:37

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford admits she's 'never felt so poorly' as she battles illness
Mum-of-22 Sue Radford admits she's 'never felt so poorly' as she battles illness. Picture: YouTube/The Radford Family

By Hope Wilson

Sue Radford revealed she has been unwell.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sue Radford, 48, has revealed that she's 'never felt so poorly' after having a cough for three weeks.

While preparing the Radford home for Christmas, the mum-of-22 posted an Instagram Story of her children's shoes scattered everywhere. Alongside the image, Sue informed fans that she has been under the weather for the past few weeks, writing:

"Accurate representation of how my Monday morning went 🤦🏻‍♀️🤣 Also pretty sure I’ve managed to crack a rib from all the coughing I’ve done after the last 3 weeks so that’s pretty painful 🤦🏻‍♀️"

Sue continued: "Thankfully though my cough is getting much better it’s been a draining 3 weeks I’ve never felt so poorly ❤️"

Sue Radford shared with fans that she has been unwell recently
Sue Radford shared with fans that she has been unwell recently. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

Despite her illness, Sue was keen to carry on her festive decorating, later revealing that she had put one of her Christmas trees up.

The TV star wrote: "I’m usually so on it with putting my Christmas decorations up but with feeling so poorly we’ve only put the dining room tree up 🎄 but plan on putting the rest of the decorations up today which the kids are very excited about 🎄🎅🏻"

It wasn't long until the Radford home was in full Christmas-mode, with stockings and Christmas trees aplenty.

Sue Radford showed off her Christmas creation
Sue Radford showed off her Christmas creation. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

Recently Sue, Noel and their children enjoyed a trip to Edinburgh for a festive getaway.

The family visited a Christmas-themed ice rink before indulging in some sweet treats and watching the funfair rides.

This is one of the many family holidays the Radford's have enjoyed this year, after visiting Florida in the summer.

The Radford family shared an image of them in Edinburgh
The Radford family shared an image of them in Edinburgh. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

However while they were in the USA, there were lots of dramatic events which kept the family occupied.

During dinner one night, Sue began to choke on a seafood boil, leading her daughter Katie to spring into action and save her mother.

Elsewhere, Noel and Sue's 11-year-old granddaughter Daisy became unwell while on holiday, leaving the family with a huge health bill.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Who is I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold's boyfriend?

Who is I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold's boyfriend?

How much is Nigel Farage getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

How much is Nigel Farage getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight’s Mark Kiley says he was 'mis-sold a dream' as he returns to work

Married At First Sight’s Mark Kiley says he was 'mis-sold a dream' as he returns to work after the show

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity fans predict this campmate will be the next to quit after Grace Dent's exit

I'm A Celebrity fans predict this campmate will be the next to quit after Grace Dent's exit

TV & Movies

Fred Sirieix is one of the campmates on I'm A Celebrity 2023

Fred Sirieix net worth: How much the star is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae Hague spotted without engagement ring following Tommy Fury video

Molly-Mae Hague spotted without engagement ring following Tommy Fury video

When do they start voting people off I'm A Celebrity?

When do they start voting people off I'm A Celebrity?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon house-shamed over Christmas door decorations

Stacey Solomon house-shamed over extravagant Christmas door decorations

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The Queen gave a very sweet and diplomatic answer to the little boy

The Queen gives heartwarming answer when child asks if she believes in Santa Claus

Royals

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Truck Tour 2023: New dates and locations revealed

Lifestyle

Why did Grace Dent quit I'm A Celebrity?

Why has Grace Dent quit I'm A Celebrity? Real reason revealed

TV & Movies

Grace Dent leaves I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

Grace Dent leaves I'm A Celebrity on medical grounds

TV & Movies

What happened between Jamie Lynn Spears and her sister Britney Spears?

Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears feud: What happened between them?

Cut-off date to receive personalised letter from Santa Claus moved earlier this year

Letters to Santa 2023: Royal Mail deadline date, template and how it works

Lifestyle

Bobby Brazier opens up about his losing mum Jade Goody

Bobby Brazier opens up about his losing mum Jade Goody

Ant and Dec have returned for another year of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Is I'm A Celebrity on every night including Saturday?

TV & Movies

The 2023 Christmas TV adverts have been released

Christmas adverts 2023 revealed

TV & Movies

Amy Dowden reveals she feels in "limbo" after completing chemotherapy treatment

Amy Dowden reveals she feels in 'limbo' after completing chemotherapy treatment

Frankie Dettori net worth: How much the jockey is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

Frankie Dettori net worth: How much the jockey is worth and I'm A Celebrity fee

I’m A Celebrity viewers suspicious as Nella Rose backtracks amid feud with Fred Sirieix

I’m A Celebrity viewers suspicious as Nella Rose backtracks amid feud with Fred Sirieix

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellow: Age, wife and children revealed

I'm A Celebrity's Tony Bellew: Age, wife and children revealed

TV & Movies

How long is I'm A Celebrity on for and when does it end?

How long is I'm A Celebrity on for and when does it end?

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height revealed

I'm A Celebrity: How tall is Frankie Dettori? Height in feet revealed

TV & Movies