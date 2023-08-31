Radford Family in medical emergency after family member falls ill on holiday

By Hope Wilson

A member of the Radford family has fallen ill.

Sue Radford, 48, and husband Noel, 52, have revealed that they had to take one of their grandchildren to a medical centre while on holiday in Florida.

In their latest Youtube video, Noel explained that their 11-year-old granddaughter Daisy had a sore ear which she couldn't get rid of.

The father-of-22 said: "Poor old Daisy was just starting to complain of an earache yesterday. She had some calpol yesterday and seemed to be okay, but today she’s been in an awful lot of pain this morning.

"We took her to the local doctors, just to get some antibiotics for her ear, absolutely dreading what it's going to cost."

The Radford family had been enjoying their trip to Florida when their grandchild fell ill. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

Noel continued: "It was $250 for the consultation, and then the antibiotics itself they were another $45. It could have been a lot worse I suppose.

"The main thing is her ear should get better pretty soon."

Daisy is the daughter of Sue and Noel's 29-year-old daughter Sophie.

Sue Radford and her family have been enjoying their trip to Florida. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

The Radford's are currently on holiday in Florida and have been visiting various theme parks.

Earlier this week there was a severe hurricane headed for Florida, with many fans reaching out to the family to check they were doing well.

Sue took to Instagram to update her followers, posting: "Lots of messages about the hurricane so far we are all ok but keeping a close eye on the news for updates."

Sue Radford posted a sweet image from her day in Disney. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

This is the Radford's 18th holiday in 20 months.

The family have visited Florida, New York and the Maldives, as well as travelling around the UK in their motorhome.

Sue Radford and Noel Radford have been on holiday numerous times this year. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

The Radford family first burst onto our screens in the TV series 22 Kids & Counting.

Since then the couple have documented their family journey on their YouTube channel.

Sue and Noel are parents to: Chris, 33, Sophie, 29, Chloe, 27, Jack, 25, Daniel, 24, Luke, 22, Millie, 22, Katie, 19, James, 17, Ellie, 18, Aimee, 17, Josh, 15, Max, 14, Tillie, 12, Oscar, 11, Casper, 10, Hallie, seven, Phoebe, six, Archie, five, Bonnie, four, and Heidie, three.

