Mum-of-22 Sue Radford jets off on 18th family holiday in 20 months

15 August 2023, 11:29 | Updated: 15 August 2023, 11:49

Radfords show off lavish holiday villa

The reality star took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of the family's luxury villa in Miami.

Sue Radford has whisked her huge family off for yet another sun-soaked holiday, the mum-of-22 has revealed on Instagram.

The 22 Kids & Counting star, 48, has touched down in Miami with her husband Noel and most of their children to kick back in a luxury villa this summer.

The American break marks the famous clan's 18th holiday in just 20 months, following expensive trips to the Maldives and Disneyland.

Sharing a string of pictures and videos on social media, Sue gave fans a glimpse into life on vacation with the Radfords.

Sue Radford and husband Noel have taken the kids to Miami on holiday.
Sue Radford and husband Noel have taken the kids to Miami on holiday. Picture: Instagram/@theradfordfamily

Their massive villa boasted a pool with a hot tub, sports courts, a private playground for the kids, a huge outdoor chess set, and plenty of room to dine and chill.

The TV star posted clips of her children splashing around in the swimming pool, swinging on hammocks surrounded by palm trees and playing crazy golf as they relaxed in the Florida heat.

She told her 515,000 followers the gang were starting the trip with some down time, commenting on a video of the villa: "Today is very much a chill day."

Halfway through her Instagram Stories, Sue added: "Lots of you asking if this holiday is getting filmed for the TV programme. No it’s not, they’ve not come with us this time.

"But we are vlogging so you will get to see what we get up to."

Sue and Noel's little ones relaxed on a sunbed.
Sue and Noel's little ones relaxed on a sunbed. Picture: Instagram/@theradfordfamily

Despite snippets of the kids enjoying the family break, one of the Radford children was clearly missing.

Sue and Noel's daughter Millie, 21, was noticeably absent from the trip as she is expecting her third child.

Rumours suggest she stayed at home due to her pregnancy after the mum-of-two revealed her unborn daughter was measuring small.

When she broke the news, Millie showed off her bump online by rolling up a white t-shirt, writing: "How is she measuring two plus weeks behind when I feel like a whale?"

The plush villa has a private pool.
The plush villa has a private pool. Picture: Instagram/@theradfordfamily
The Miami pad boasts its own private playground, including a sandpit, slide and swings.
The Miami pad boasts its own private playground, including a sandpit, slide and swings. Picture: Instagram/@theradfordfamily

However, some fans believe she skipped the holiday due to friction with her family.

In April, Millie publicly lashed out at her parents when they surprised some of their grandchildren with a holiday to Florida – not including her own two kids, Ophelia Jo and Chester Bleu.

Across a screenshot of the video, she wrote: "Cute? But you've made money from all your grandchildren but choose your favourites. Said my piece.

"I recall my kids being in the whole 22 Kids and Counting - not a single sight viewing of the rest in there."

