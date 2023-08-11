Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shocks fans with new look

11 August 2023, 13:22

Noel Radford can’t remember his kids’ birthdays

By Hope Wilson

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has shown off her new hairstyle.

Sue Radford, aged 48, has revealed her new hairstyle which is sending fans wild.

The mum-of-22 is known for her signature bob, however she has decided to transform her hair and add some length and extra highlights.

Sue's hairdresser Carmen Edmondson posted before and after pictures on Instagram to document Sue's new do.

Carmen wrote alongside the image: "20 strands of nano beads added to give thickness and a little abit of length as she is growing it out of a Bob🫶🏽"

Sue Radford's hair before the transformation
Sue Radford's hair before the transformation. Picture: Instagram/hair_by_carmenedmondson
Sue Radford's hair after the styling
Sue Radford's hair after the styling. Picture: Instagram/@hair_by_carmenedmondson

Fans loved Sue's new look and the post was quickly flooded with positive comments.

One user posted: "THAT'S SUE???? 😍 Wooow!" with another saying: "That is lovely sue xx"

Sue herself gave the new hairstyle her seal of approval, commenting: "Absolutely love it Carmen thank you so much 😍"

Sue Radfrord normally styles her hair in a stylish bob
Sue Radfrord normally styles her hair in a stylish bob. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

Sue and husband Noel, 52, have been married for 30 years and became household names after starring in their hit TV show 22 Kids & Counting.

The couple are parents to Chris, 33, Sophie, 29, Chloe, 27, Jack, 25, Daniel, 24, Luke, 22, Millie, 21, Katie, 19, James, 17, Ellie, 18, Aimee, 17, Josh, 15, Max, 14, Tillie, 12, Oscar, 11, Casper, 10, Hallie, seven, Phoebe, six, Archie, five, Bonnie, four, and Heidie, three.

Sue Radford has 22 children
Sue Radford has 22 children. Picture: Instagram/ The Radford Family

Sue and Noel keep fans updated on their daily lives on their YouTube channel and Instagram account.

The couple and their children currently live in Lancashire's coastal town of Morecambe where they bought their home for £240,000 back in 2004.

