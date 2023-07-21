Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces she’s quitting social media before luxury holiday

21 July 2023, 14:15 | Updated: 21 July 2023, 14:25

Radfords deny spoiling their kids

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The mum-of-22 told her followers she will be taking a break away from her social media accounts.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has announced she’s quitting social media for a few weeks to enjoy some time with her family.

The matriarch of Britain’s biggest family took to Instagram this week with a photo of her kids, two of them walking with their arms wrapped around one another.

In the caption, she explained that with the kids finishing school for the summer she’ll be taking some time off to spend quality time as a family.

“Well that’s the kids broke up for the summer holidays,” she wrote, continuing: “And with that I’m going to log out for the summer to spend time with our brood.

Sue Radford has quit social media
Sue Radford has quit social media. Picture: Instagram

She added: “I hope you have the most amazing summer making memories. Lots of love and see you soon,” followed by a red heart emoji.

The family previously revealed they earn a lot of their money through brand partnerships on social media.

Their YouTube channel has 360,000 subscribers and their Instagram account has over 500K followers.

They have also collaborated with some huge international brands including Amazon, EE, and Disney who offer huge fees for sponsored posts.

Sue Radford is heading off on holiday with her kids
Sue Radford is heading off on holiday with her kids. Picture: Instagram

When previously criticised for spending money on their kids, Sue said: “We’ve worked extremely hard to get to where we are now.

“I think people forget that we don’t just have our bakery, we also work very hard on our media company and filming for our new programme just like lots of other 'influencers'.

"I hate that word but most YouTubers don’t also run a very successful business."

This comes as Sue revealed she plans to spend three weeks in Florida this summer.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford is going to her Florida with her kids
Mum-of-22 Sue Radford is going to her Florida with her kids. Picture: Instagram

“We are on the countdown now too, 27 days and counting," she wrote, adding: “We have lots of filming to cram in before we leave for three weeks in Florida.

"But will hopefully be going away in the motorhome for the weekends and just trying to do as many days out as we can.”

Meanwhile, Sue recently teased ‘exciting’ news that they could be moving out of their millionaire mansion in Morecambe.

Posting a message on her Instagram stories in mid-July, Sure told her followers: “Can’t wait to take you all along on our new house journey.

“I’m currently looking at inspo for bedrooms and new furniture. So excited!!”

