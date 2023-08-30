Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reassures fans amid Florida hurricane warning

30 August 2023, 11:44

Radfords get ice cream on Florida holiday

By Hope Wilson

Sue Radford has given an update after fans sent messages of concern.

Sue Radford, aged 48, has assured fans she and her family are doing well after hurricane warnings were issued in Florida where the family are holidaying.

The mum-of-22 is on the trip with husband Noel and their children, however their fun getaway could have taken a turn as Hurricane Idalia was nearing Florida.

Followers of the Radford's were quick to send messages asking if the family were keeping safe amid the treacherous weather.

Sue took to Instagram to update fans and let them know that the family were doing ok.

The Radford family took to Instagram to reassure worried fans
The Radford family took to Instagram to reassure worried fans. Picture: Insatgram/Radford Family

Sue wrote: "Lots of messages about the hurricane so far we are all ok but keeping a close eye on the news for updates."

The family didn't let the bad weather stop their fun as they headed to the Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort.

The Radford family were looking forward to their Disney trip
The Radford family were looking forward to their Disney trip. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

The Radford's have been in Florida for the past week, however their trip hasn't been smooth sailing.

A few days into their holiday Sue was enjoying a shellfish dish when she began choking on a prawn. Luckily her daughter Katie, 20, came to the rescue and began performing first aid on her mother.

Speaking about the incident, Sue explained that Katie: "Saw me choking and slammed me on the back a few times till it came flying out, scared the life out of me."

Sue also shared an image of her marked back after Katie stepped into action and stopped her from choking.

Sue Radford showed the marks on her body after her daughter Katie stopped her from choking
Sue Radford showed the marks on her body after her daughter Katie stopped her from choking. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

This is the Radford's 18th holiday in 20 months.

The family have visited Florida, New York and the Maldives, as well as travelling around the UK in their motorhome.

The Radford family posted pictures from their day out in Disney
The Radford family posted pictures from their day out in Disney. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

Sue and Noel are parents to; Chris, 33, Sophie, 29, Chloe, 27, Jack, 25, Daniel, 24, Luke, 22, Millie, 22, Katie, 19, James, 17, Ellie, 18, Aimee, 17, Josh, 15, Max, 14, Tillie, 12, Oscar, 11, Casper, 10, Hallie, seven, Phoebe, six, Archie, five, Bonnie, four, and Heidie, three.

