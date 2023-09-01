Radford family hit with huge health bill after granddaughter falls ill in Florida

1 September 2023, 17:24

The Radfords have health update for Tillie

By Hope Wilson

Sue Radford's granddaughter became unwell on holiday.

Sue Radford, 48, and husband Noel, 52, have been hit with a huge health bill after their grandchild fell ill while on holiday in Florida.

The Radford's granddaughter Daisy, 11, was complaining of an earache which became worse over time. Noel took to the Radford's YouTube channel to explain the situation.

The father-of-22 said: "Poor old Daisy was just starting to complain of an earache yesterday. She had some calpol yesterday and seemed to be okay, but today she’s been in an awful lot of pain this morning.

"We took her to the local doctors, just to get some antibiotics for her ear, absolutely dreading what it's going to cost."

The Radford family had to take their granddaughter to a medical centre
The Radford family had to take their granddaughter to a medical centre. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

The family were then told how much their visit to the medical centre would cost.

"It was $250 for the consultation, and then the antibiotics itself they were another $45. It could have been a lot worse I suppose.

"The main thing is her ear should get better pretty soon."

Sue Radford's granddaughter Daisy became unwell on holiday
Sue Radford's granddaughter Daisy became unwell on holiday. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

This isn't the first medical emergency the Radford's have had to endure while on holiday.

Last week Sue began choking on a prawn and confessed that she watched her "life flash in front of her." Luckily for the mum-of-22, her 20-year-old daughter Katie sprung into action and began performing first aid on her mother.

Sue posted an image of her bruised back with the caption: "Gosh this was so scary I've never choked before but know what to do with kids if this happens.

"But I'm trying to hand gesture to everyone that I'm choking, thank god Katie was sat next to me and knew what to do 🙏

"Choking is my biggest fear and it was awful."

Sue Radford began choking but was saved by her daughter Katie Radford
Sue Radford began choking but was saved by her daughter Katie Radford. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

The family were also in Florida when Hurricane Idalia hit the state, leading many fans to contact Sue to ask if she and her family were okay.

Luckily Sue reassured fans and let them know they were doing well.

The Radford's posted: "Lots of messages about the hurricane so far we are all ok but keeping a close eye on the news for updates."

