Mum-of-22 Sue Radford's Christmas plans in chaos after sibling feud erupts

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford's Christmas plans in chaos after sibling feud erupts. Picture: Instagram/YouTube/The Radford Family

By Hope Wilson

The Radford family could be separated this Christmas.

Sue Radford, 48, could be facing a Christmas without some of her children after an argument erupted between the siblings.

While announcing their new show 22 Kids and Counting at Christmas, it was revealed that two of Sue and Noel's kids are no longer on speaking terms, meaning that their Christmas plans have been thrown into chaos.

In a teaser for their new series, it was confirmed that Luke, 23, and Megan, 28, are currently at loggerheads and refuse to interact with each other, causing tension to filter out to the rest of the family.

As the arguments become too much for Sue, she retreats to her mother's house and decides to cancel the family Christmas get-together.

Sue Radford's Christmas plans may not go ahead due to family drama. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

The synopsis for the show reads: "In a desperate bid to salvage what could be their last Christmas together, Sue takes a heart-wrenching step, cancelling the Radford’s Christmas and seeking solace at her mother's house.

"Can Dad Noel rise to the challenge and reunite the Radford’s, saving Christmas and preserving the essence of their unique family dynamic?"

Sue and Noel are parents to 22 children and are no strangers to reality TV.

The Radford family first became household names after making their television debut in 2012 in the documentary 15 Kids and Counting.

Since then the family have taken part in multiple versions of their show, with the latest series airing earlier this year.

Sue Radford usually has a whole family get-together at Christmas. Pictured in 2022. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

Sue and Noel first met when they were teenagers and had their first child Christopher, now 34, when Sue was 14 and Noel was 18.

The couple recently celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary and have continued to document their life through their YouTube channel.

Sue and Noel Radford have been married for over 30 years. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

It was recently revealed that Sue had ended her feud with her 22-year-old daughter Millie after the pair had a disagreement regarding a family holiday.

Millie accused her mother of leaving her out of the trip to Florida, taking to social media to post: "You've made money from all your grandchildren but choose your favourites. Said my piece."

Fans will have to watch the show to see if Sue and Millie's relationship is back on track.

22 Kids and Counting at Christmas is due to air on Sunday 17th December 17 at 8pm on Channel 5.

