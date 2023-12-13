Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals her lavish Christmas dinner plans

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals her lavish Christmas dinner plans. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

By Hope Wilson

The Radford family have divulged their Christmas dinner plans for this year.

Sue Radford, 48, has revealed what her family eat on Christmas Day, which includes a whopping 60 Yorkshire puddings and 48 mince pies.

In the lead-up to their new TV show 22 Kids and Counting at Christmas, Sue and Noel have disclosed what they cook on the big day.

The mum-of-22 confessed in an interview with The Mirror, that the family consume two turkeys, 60 pigs in blankets, 3kg of Brussel sprouts, 7.5kg of potatoes, 4kg carrots, and 60 Yorkshire puddings on Christmas Day.

However that's not all. The Radford's also enjoy 16 litres of fizzy drink, two bottles of cream liqueur, four Christmas puddings, 48 mince pies and one yule log as well as two tubs of family chocolate.

Sue Radford has revealed what her children eat on Christmas Day. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

Despite the large volume of food and drink devoured, Sue explained that all in all their Christmas dinner adds up to around £500.

The reality TV favourite likes to get started on her festive preparations early, confessing that she had already started buying Christmas gifts for her family in October.

It was previously revealed that Noel and Sue spend between £5,000 and £7,000 on Christmas presents for their children every year. According to the MailOnline, the pair buy roughly 300 presents and spend between £100 and £200 for each main present.

The Radford's have a mega Christmas celebration. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

However there appears to be some tension in the Radford household as two of their children, Luke, 23, and Megan, 28, are no longer on speaking terms after a fight erupted between the two.

It seems that this argument has infiltrated Sue's Christmas plans, with the family unsure if they can all be under one roof on the 25th of December, putting their festive get-together in jeopardy.

The Radford's may have two members missing from their dinner table on Christmas Day. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

In a teaser for their seasonal TV special 22 Kids and Counting at Christmas, the synopsis reads: "In a desperate bid to salvage what could be their last Christmas together, Sue takes a heart-wrenching step, cancelling the Radford’s Christmas and seeking solace at her mother's house.

"Can Dad Noel rise to the challenge and reunite the Radford’s, saving Christmas and preserving the essence of their unique family dynamic?"

The Radford family will be looking forward to Christmas Day. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

This isn't the Radford's first family feud, as Sue and her daughter Millie, 22, were at loggerheads earlier this year.

Millie accused her mother of leaving her out of a family holiday to Florida, however it appears that the pair are back on friendly terms after Sue helped Millie give birth to her third child, Elodie Jade, in September.

22 Kids and Counting at Christmas is set to air on Sunday 17th December 17 at 8pm on Channel 5.

