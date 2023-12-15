Mother admits doesn't let her children believe in Santa or buy them Christmas gifts

15 December 2023, 12:11

Mother admits doesn't let her children believe in Santa or buy them Christmas gifts [stock image]
Mother admits doesn't let her children believe in Santa or buy them Christmas gifts [stock image]. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

A mother has explained why doesn't give her children presents at Christmas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A women has admitted that she doesn't buy her children gifts for Christmas and does not let them believe in Santa as she thinks it's 'stupid'.

In a candid confession, the unnamed mother wrote a letter to the MailOnline's agony aunt column in which she explained why she didn't want her kids to believe in Santa.

However the writer also stated that she isn't a 'Scrooge' and is often accused of 'bulling' her children for not allowing them to have a 'real Christmas'.

The letter began with the lady stating why she isn't a fan of December, writing: "Whenever this time of year rolls around I am filled with a sense of dread."

One mother has revealed why she doesn't buy her children presents at Christmas
One mother has revealed why she doesn't buy her children presents at Christmas. Picture: Getty

The mother continued: "Not because I hate the holidays, but because I know that I’m going to end up facing awful judgment and criticism from those around me over how I treat my children during the festive season. I’ve never let my kids buy into the whole lie about Santa – I think it’s stupid.

"Ever since they were old enough to understand what Santa was, I’ve told them he’s not a real man, that he’s a symbol of Christmas for some people. My decision to tell my kids the truth about 'Santa' was made for a number of reasons."

The mother explained she doesn't let her children believe in Santa [stock image]
The mother explained she doesn't let her children believe in Santa [stock image]. Picture: Getty

The lady revealed: "First, I don’t think it’s right to lie to children and create some silly fantasy that will inevitably be shattered and leave them heartbroken. But I also don’t want my children to think that Christmas is just about the gifts, which so many kids do.

"Instead, I have always raised them to see this time of year as one for being with family, for doing acts of service, and for spreading joy to others. And you don’t need to spend big amounts of money in order to do that.

"I don’t buy my kids gifts at Christmas, nor do my husband and I expect anything from them, unless it’s something homemade that they want to share with us. I then take any money that I save on gifts and so on and put it into a college fund for them. Which seems like a far better use of my earnings than frivolous gifts!"

The woman revealed she doesn't give her children any Christmas presents [stock image]
The woman revealed she doesn't give her children any Christmas presents [stock image]. Picture: Getty

The mum added: "Yet other people seem to find this stance impossible to understand. I’ve been called a 'Scrooge', told that I’m 'evil', and even my own family members have accused me of 'bullying' and 'abusing' my children by 'banning' them from having a real Christmas.

"I’m not trying to deprive my kids, I’d just rather keep their feet on the ground and their heads out of the clouds so they can understand what it means to live in the real world, rather than one filled with fantasies and over-the-top spending."

The woman has been called a 'Scrooge' for her opinions [stock image]
The woman has been called a 'Scrooge' for her opinions [stock image]. Picture: Getty

Unfortunately for the writer, the comments from other people on her letter were not in her favour.

One person wrote: "Life is hard, what's wrong with a little magic and make believe? When I found out Santa wasn't real I was heartbroken until my parents told me that now I knew I could be Santa for my little brother and included me in the shopping and setting up the toys. Ever since I love thinking what to gift people - not expensive necessarily, but I put thought into it."

A second added: "Not giving any gifts is a bit cruel. Don't have to spend much, $20 or something. But it's something. Every other kid they know will be getting a present and they get nothing. In the real world there is no Santa. But in the real world people give gifts to each other at Christmas."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

This hot water bottle for your feet will keep you cosy all winter long

You can now buy a hot water bottle for your feet

Women sleep better next to their dogs than their partners, new research has revealed

Women sleep better next to their dogs than their partners, study reveals

Women feel the cold more than men, experts explains

Women feel the cold more than men, expert explains

The new bed has been a huge hit with pet-owners

You can now buy a human-size dog bed that's perfect for napping

Kefir the Maine Coon cat is only one-year-old, which means he's not done growing!

This Maine Coon cat is so big people often mistake him for a dog

Trending on Heart

What films are on TV this New Year's Day? Full schedule revealed

What films are on TV this New Year's Day? Full schedule revealed

TV & Movies

Emmerdale's Steve Halliwell health: Cause of death and illness

Emmerdale's Steve Halliwell health: Cause of death and illness

Celebrities

Politics plays a major role in royal drama The Crown.

Who plays Tony and Cherie Blair in The Crown?

TV & Movies

Emmerdale Zak Dingle actor Steve Halliwell dies aged 77

Emmerdale Zak Dingle actor Steve Halliwell dies aged 77

Celebrities

The former spouses co-parent their three children together.

Christine McGuinness opens up about living with ex Paddy as he 'dates other women'

Celebrities

Kate Middleton ex-boyfriend: Who is Rupert Finch?

Kate Middleton and Rupert Finch: Who is her ex-boyfriend?

Celebrities

Did Kate Middleton ever meet Princess Diana?

Did Kate Middleton ever meet Princess Diana?

Celebrities

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard are reportedly the new faces of This Morning.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley 'revealed' as This Morning's permanent hosts

This Morning

The tense final racked up a whopping 1.5million viewers.

Who won The Traitors last year?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Luke and Jordan 'brawl' at party ahead of boxing match

Married At First Sight's Luke and Jordan 'brawl' at party ahead of boxing match

Celebrities

Did Carole Middleton really push Kate Middleton and Prince William together?

Did Carole Middleton really push Kate and William together?

TV & Movies

Tesco recalls Christmas stuffing mix as it may contain moths

Tesco recalls Christmas stuffing mix as it may contain moths

News

EastEnders 'confirms' Keanu Taylor as Christmas death as eagle-eyed fans spot hidden message

EastEnders fans believe Keanu Taylor will be killed at Christmas after spotting hidden message

TV & Movies

The Crown season 6 cast revealed

The Crown season 6 cast explained

TV & Movies