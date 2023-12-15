Mother admits doesn't let her children believe in Santa or buy them Christmas gifts

Mother admits doesn't let her children believe in Santa or buy them Christmas gifts [stock image]. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

A mother has explained why doesn't give her children presents at Christmas.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A women has admitted that she doesn't buy her children gifts for Christmas and does not let them believe in Santa as she thinks it's 'stupid'.

In a candid confession, the unnamed mother wrote a letter to the MailOnline's agony aunt column in which she explained why she didn't want her kids to believe in Santa.

However the writer also stated that she isn't a 'Scrooge' and is often accused of 'bulling' her children for not allowing them to have a 'real Christmas'.

The letter began with the lady stating why she isn't a fan of December, writing: "Whenever this time of year rolls around I am filled with a sense of dread."

One mother has revealed why she doesn't buy her children presents at Christmas. Picture: Getty

The mother continued: "Not because I hate the holidays, but because I know that I’m going to end up facing awful judgment and criticism from those around me over how I treat my children during the festive season. I’ve never let my kids buy into the whole lie about Santa – I think it’s stupid.

"Ever since they were old enough to understand what Santa was, I’ve told them he’s not a real man, that he’s a symbol of Christmas for some people. My decision to tell my kids the truth about 'Santa' was made for a number of reasons."

The mother explained she doesn't let her children believe in Santa [stock image]. Picture: Getty

The lady revealed: "First, I don’t think it’s right to lie to children and create some silly fantasy that will inevitably be shattered and leave them heartbroken. But I also don’t want my children to think that Christmas is just about the gifts, which so many kids do.

"Instead, I have always raised them to see this time of year as one for being with family, for doing acts of service, and for spreading joy to others. And you don’t need to spend big amounts of money in order to do that.

"I don’t buy my kids gifts at Christmas, nor do my husband and I expect anything from them, unless it’s something homemade that they want to share with us. I then take any money that I save on gifts and so on and put it into a college fund for them. Which seems like a far better use of my earnings than frivolous gifts!"

The woman revealed she doesn't give her children any Christmas presents [stock image]. Picture: Getty

The mum added: "Yet other people seem to find this stance impossible to understand. I’ve been called a 'Scrooge', told that I’m 'evil', and even my own family members have accused me of 'bullying' and 'abusing' my children by 'banning' them from having a real Christmas.

"I’m not trying to deprive my kids, I’d just rather keep their feet on the ground and their heads out of the clouds so they can understand what it means to live in the real world, rather than one filled with fantasies and over-the-top spending."

The woman has been called a 'Scrooge' for her opinions [stock image]. Picture: Getty

Unfortunately for the writer, the comments from other people on her letter were not in her favour.

One person wrote: "Life is hard, what's wrong with a little magic and make believe? When I found out Santa wasn't real I was heartbroken until my parents told me that now I knew I could be Santa for my little brother and included me in the shopping and setting up the toys. Ever since I love thinking what to gift people - not expensive necessarily, but I put thought into it."

A second added: "Not giving any gifts is a bit cruel. Don't have to spend much, $20 or something. But it's something. Every other kid they know will be getting a present and they get nothing. In the real world there is no Santa. But in the real world people give gifts to each other at Christmas."

Read more: