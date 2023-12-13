Love Actually cast now: Where are the stars of the hit Christmas film?

Here's what the cast of Love Actually look like now. Picture: Universal pictures/Getty Images/PA Images/ITV

By Alice Dear

The Christmas classic was first released in 2003 - but what are the cast up to now?

The only way we know it’s truly Christmas is when someone puts Love Actually on – or you stumble across it on the TV.

At the risk of making you feel old, it’s been a whopping 20 years since the star-studded film hit the cinemas, giving us Hugh Grant’s infamous Prime Minister dance and the sweetest proclamation of love from Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Sam.

With two decades having now passed since the classic was born, we're taking a look at where the cast of the film are now.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster / Sam

Thomas Brodie-Sangster has gone on to have a very successful career in TV and film. Picture: Universal pictures/Getty Images

Thomas Brodie-Sangster is now 33-years-old, with his career since Love Actually going from strength to strength.

Since the breakout role, Thomas has gone on to star in The Maze Runner, Nanny McPhee, The Queen's Gambit, Game Of Thrones and most recently The Artful Dodger.

The star is also getting ready to tie the knot with actress Talulah Riley, who he announced his engagement to earlier this year.

Heike Makatsch / Mia

Heike Makatsch has continued her career in TV and film as well as turning her hand to music. Picture: Universal pictures/PA Images

Since appearing in Love Actually, actress Heike Makatsch has gone on to star in a range of German TV and film projects.

Heike has also turned her hand to music, releasing an album with her husband, musician Max Schroder, in 2009.

In 2013, she starred in a film adaption of the best-selling novel The Book Thief.

Emma Thompson / Karen

Emma Thompson's acting career is non-stop, and that didn't change after she starred in Love Actually. Picture: Universal pictures/ PA Images

Emma Thompson was already a well-established and highly respected actress before taking on the role of Karen in Love Actually.

Since the film was released in 2003, Emma has gone on to star in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Cruella, Nanny McPhee, Matilda, Last Christmas, the Harry Potter film series and Saving Mr. Banks - to name only a few.

Andrew Lincoln / Mark

Andrew Lincoln is now best known for playing Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead. Picture: Universal pictures/ Getty Images

Andrew Lincoln, now 50-years-old, became a household name after his role in Love Actually.

Between 2010 and 2022, he took on his biggest role yet at Rick Grimes in the popular zombie apocalypse series The Walking Dead.

Olivia Olson / Joanna

Olivia Olson has gone on to act and perform following her role in Love Actually. Picture: Universal pictures/ITV

Olivia Olson is now 31-years-old, being only 11 when she starred as Joanna in Love Actually back in 2003.

Her roles since the hit film include Phineas and Ferb and Adventure Time.

She's also continued to show off her incredible singing voice, and in October 2019, Olivia made it to the semi-finals of The X-Factor: Celebrity.

Joanna Page / Judy

Joanna Page is now best known for playing Stacey West in Gavin & Stacey. Picture: Universal pictures/PA Images

Following her role as Judy in Love Actually, Joanna Page went on to book her biggest role to date in beloved series Gavin & Stacey where she played Stacey West.

The series ran from 2007 to 2010, with the cast reuniting for a special one-off episode on Christmas Day in 2019.

Joanna is now married to actor James Thornton who she shares three children with.

Hugh Grant / Prime Minister David

Hugh Grant's career has only continued to grow since Love Actually. Picture: Universal pictures/PA Images

Hugh Grant, now 63-years-old, was already a very successful actor before taking on the role as Prime Minister David in Love Actually.

Prior to the Christmas hit, he had main roles in Notting Hill, Bridget Jones's Diary and Four Weddings and a Funeral – to name only a few.

Since 2003, Hugh's career has only continued to grow in films such as The Gentleman, Paddington, Operation Fortune, Dungeons & Dragons and Florence Foster Jenkins.

His most recent role is in Wonka where he plays the Oompa-Loopma alongside Timothée Chalamet.

Keira Knightley / Juliet

Kiera Knightly's career took off around the time of Love Actually with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Picture: Universal pictures/PA Images

The year Love Actually was released was a huge year for Keira Knightley's career as - as well as the hit Christmas film - she also starred in the first Pirates of The Caribbean film.

She later starred in main roles in Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, The Duchess, and the other Pirates of The Caribbean films. Her most recent project was in 2023, when she starred in Boston Strangler.

In 2013, she married musician James Righton and later the couple welcomed two children.

Martine McCutcheon / Natalie

Martine McCutcheon played Hugh Grant's secretary in Love Actually. Picture: Universal pictures/PA Images

One of Martine McCutcheon's biggest accolades since starring in the festive classic, is winning an Olivier Award for her role as Eliza in My Fair Lady in the West End.

The 47-year-old has also landed herself a spot as a panelist on Loose Women over the years.

In 2012, Martine married Jack McManus and three years later welcomed a son.

Laura Linney / Sarah

Laura Linney is still acting, starring in a series of successful films and TV shows. Picture: Universal pictures/PA Images

Already a star before her role in Love Actually, Laura Linney's career has gone on to grow since then.

Prior to her role as Sarah, Laura had starred alongside Jim Carey in The Truman Show, as well as Richard Gere in Primal Fear.

Since the film was released, Laura has gone on to star in movies as well as TV – her most prominent being in Netflix series Ozark.

She's also been nominated for three Oscar Awards during her career, the first in 2001 for You Can Count On Me, the second in 2005 for Kinsey and the third in 2008 for The Savages.

Lúcia Moniz / Aurélia

Lúcia Moniz has continued acting and making music. Picture: Universal pictures/Instagram

Lúcia Moniz is now 47-years-old and has gone on to continue her acting career in Portugal.

She's also a successful musician, releasing five albums throughout her career.

Liam Neeson / Daniel

Liam Neeson was a huge star before Love Actually – and is still a huge star to this day. Picture: Universal pictures/PA Images

Liam Neeson was already one of the biggest actors on the planet when he took on the role of Daniel in Love Actually.

His biggest role before the Christmas film was Schindler's List - which earned him an Oscars nomination – but he was also known for starring in the Star Wars films, Gangs of New York and Excalibur.

Since 2003, Liam's career has continued with the actor starring in the Taken trilogy, The Grey, Batman Begins, A Monster Calls and Widows.

Martin Freeman / John

Martin Freeman has become one of the biggest actors in the world since his small role in Love Actually. Picture: Universal pictures/PA Images

Martin Freeman is another huge actor in Hollywood, but it all started with his role in Ricky Gervais' The Office and his memorable role in Love Actually.

Now 52-years-old, Martin has starred in a wide range of TV shows including Sherlock, The Responder, Breeders and Fargo.

He's also been in some of the biggest films of the last 20 years, including The Hobbit Trilogy, Black Panther, Hot Fuzz, The World's End, Shaun of the Dead and Captain America.

