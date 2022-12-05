Resurfaced deleted scene from Love Actually shows Sam turning into a gymnast

Sam's airport scene in Love Actually was almost very different. Picture: Universal

Love Actually fans have been left in hysterics over a deleted scene which has resurfaced.

It’s finally time to get your fluffy socks out and chill on the sofa with a Christmas film.

But if you were thinking about putting Love Actually on, you might look at it differently after seeing this.

We all know the tense moment towards the end of the film where Sam runs through Heathrow Airport to declare his love for classmate Joanna.

Now a deleted scene has gone viral which sees little Sam - played by Thomas Brodie-Sangster - showing off some incredible gymnastic skills during his airport run.

It turns out that Sam was originally supposed to be a promising gymnast, so as he ran away from the guards, he backflips over a barrier.

Clearly filmed by a stunt double, the scene is very different to the sweet reunion of Sam and Joanna in the film.

The clip was originally shared back in 2013 but has recently resurfaced and sparked a huge reaction.

“I'm speechless. On reflection, this bit of hilarity might have made the movie better,” said one person on Twitter.

A third joked: “Interesting they thought this was too unrealistic but him learning to play drums in two weeks was entirely plausible.”

Sam almost had a very different airport scene in Love Actually. Picture: Alamy

A fourth added: “The body double doing the cartwheels through the seats was about 7 feet tall!”

A fifth added: “The way he, as a child, knows his way around all the gates and winding hallways of the airport is even more impressive to me.”

Stunt coordinator Lee Sheward has since opened up about the scene, telling the Metro: “The production actually built a whole airport terminal in Shepperton Studios which I designed with Jim Clay, the production designer, to put in isometric bars into the roof structure.

“We had [the stunt performers] jumping, vaulting, tumbling, going over seats. We had little carts, the baggage trolleys, we had them going through.”

Read more