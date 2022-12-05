Resurfaced deleted scene from Love Actually shows Sam turning into a gymnast

5 December 2022, 14:18 | Updated: 5 December 2022, 15:04

Sam's airport scene in Love Actually was almost very different
Sam's airport scene in Love Actually was almost very different. Picture: Universal

Love Actually fans have been left in hysterics over a deleted scene which has resurfaced.

It’s finally time to get your fluffy socks out and chill on the sofa with a Christmas film.

But if you were thinking about putting Love Actually on, you might look at it differently after seeing this.

We all know the tense moment towards the end of the film where Sam runs through Heathrow Airport to declare his love for classmate Joanna.

Now a deleted scene has gone viral which sees little Sam - played by Thomas Brodie-Sangster - showing off some incredible gymnastic skills during his airport run.

It turns out that Sam was originally supposed to be a promising gymnast, so as he ran away from the guards, he backflips over a barrier.

Clearly filmed by a stunt double, the scene is very different to the sweet reunion of Sam and Joanna in the film.

The clip was originally shared back in 2013 but has recently resurfaced and sparked a huge reaction.

“I'm speechless. On reflection, this bit of hilarity might have made the movie better,” said one person on Twitter.

A third joked: “Interesting they thought this was too unrealistic but him learning to play drums in two weeks was entirely plausible.”

Sam almost had a very different airport scene in Love Actually
Sam almost had a very different airport scene in Love Actually. Picture: Alamy

A fourth added: “The body double doing the cartwheels through the seats was about 7 feet tall!”

A fifth added: “The way he, as a child, knows his way around all the gates and winding hallways of the airport is even more impressive to me.”

Stunt coordinator Lee Sheward has since opened up about the scene, telling the Metro: “The production actually built a whole airport terminal in Shepperton Studios which I designed with Jim Clay, the production designer, to put in isometric bars into the roof structure.

“We had [the stunt performers] jumping, vaulting, tumbling, going over seats. We had little carts, the baggage trolleys, we had them going through.”

Read more

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Olaf was almost cut from Disney's Frozen

Frozen director admits she wanted to axe Olaf from the film

How to get Holly Willoughby's gold fringe skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her gold sequin fringe skirt

Celebrities

A woman has revealed a child drew on her socks

Plane passenger woke up to child drawing on her white socks

Snow is heading for the UK very soon

UK weather: Met Office forecasts first snow to hit Britain as exact dates revealed

News

Home Alone has beaten Elf to the number one spot!

Home Alone is officially the UK's favourite Christmas film, research finds

Trending on Heart

Samantha Womack has opened up about her cancer diagnosis

EastEnders' Samantha Womack is cancer free five months after diagnosis

Celebrities

Peter Kay is back doing stand up

Peter Kay breaks down in tears during first stand-up tour in 12 years

Celebrities

Amanda Barrie has been an actress for decades

Inside Coronation Street star Amanda Barrie's life 20 years after leaving soap

TV & Movies

The BBC bids a final farewell to the soap stalwart.

First look at EastEnders legend Dot Cotton's funeral as cast film emotional episode

TV & Movies

The woman was left astounded at the cost of two bags of pix and mix

Mum shocked after being charged £47 for two bags of pick and mix at Winter Wonderland

All the best gift ideas for your partner this Christmas!

Christmas gift guide 2022: What to buy your partner this Christmas

Shopping

Love Island Australia season 4 was filmed earlier this year

When was Love Island Australia 2022 filmed?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby was late to This Morning today

Why is Holly Willoughby late to This Morning today?

This Morning

Matt Hancock came third on I'm A Celebrity 2022

Matt Hancock will have to declare how much he got paid for I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Love Island's Jessica Losurdo is popular on the show

Love Island Australia 2022 cast: Who is Jessica Losurdo and where is she now?

TV & Movies

Sophie Monk is presenting Love Island Australia again

Who is Love Island Australia presenter Sophie Monk and how old is she?

TV & Movies

Here's where the I'm A Celebrity campmates stay after the show

Where do the I'm A Celebrity stars stay after they leave the jungle?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Martin Lewis has revealed how much it costs to keep your Christmas lights on

Martin Lewis reveals it costs just 18p to keep Christmas lights on

Boy George has admitted he threatened to leave I'm A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity’s Boy George admits he threatened to quit show in unaired drama

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Miriam Margoyles shocked This Morning viewers

Holly Willoughby horrified as Miriam Margolyes swears during This Morning appearance

This Morning