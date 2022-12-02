When is the last day to post Christmas cards?

Make a note in your diary if you want to catch the Christmas post. Picture: Getty

When are the last posting dates for Christmas? Here are the deadline details, including UK and international delivery cut-offs.

With decorations going up and festive plans in full swing, shoppers are being urged to get their Christmas post organised.

Due to ongoing strikes, cards and gifts will need to be sent in plenty of time to make sure they arrive before the big day.

As families prepare to send millions of packages to loved ones across the country, Royal Mail has updated its deadline guide.

Now strike dates have been confirmed, when is the last day to post Christmas cards and presents? And how will the strikes affect Christmas post?

Cut-off dates for Christmas letters and parcels are looming. Picture: Getty

When is the last day to post Christmas cards?

If you're sending cards and presents within in the UK, make sure you hit the latest Royal Mail deadlines for Christmas 2022.

UK Inland Services

Wednesday 7th December: Royal Mail Bulk Mail Economy

Royal Mail Bulk Mail Economy Monday 12th December: 2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For, Royal Mail 48

2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For, Royal Mail 48 Friday 16th December: 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For, Royal Mail 24, Royal Mail Tracked 48

1st Class, 1st Class Signed For, Royal Mail 24, Royal Mail Tracked 48 Monday 19th December: Royal Mail Tracked 24

Royal Mail Tracked 24 Wednesday 21st December: Special Delivery Guaranteed

However if you're sending gifts abroad, the Christmas 2022 postage delivery deadlines fall earlier.

International Economy

Monday 12th September: All non-European destinations (unless listed below)

All non-European destinations (unless listed below) Friday 14th October: Far and Middle East, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa

Far and Middle East, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa Monday 31st October: Canada and USA

Canada and USA Friday 25th November: Cyprus, Eastern Europe, Greece, Iceland, Malta, Turkey

Cyprus, Eastern Europe, Greece, Iceland, Malta, Turkey Monday 28th November: Western Europe

International Standard

Friday 7th October: British Virgin Islands, Dominica and Anguilla

British Virgin Islands, Dominica and Anguilla Monday 28th November: Australia and New Zealand, China (People's Republic)

Australia and New Zealand, China (People's Republic) Thursday 1st December: Africa, Asia (except China, People's Republic), Central and South America, Far and Middle East

Africa, Asia (except China, People's Republic), Central and South America, Far and Middle East Friday 2nd December: All remaining Caribbean destinations, Cyprus and Malta

All remaining Caribbean destinations, Cyprus and Malta Saturday 3rd December: Greece, Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia) and Turkey

Greece, Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia) and Turkey Monday 5th December: Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Poland, Sweden, USA and Canada

Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Poland, Sweden, USA and Canada Wednesday 7th December: Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland

Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland Friday 9th December: Belgium, France, Luxembourg

International Tracking and Signature Services

Friday 7th October: British Virgin Islands, Dominica and Anguilla

British Virgin Islands, Dominica and Anguilla Thursday 1st December: Australia and New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand Friday 2nd December: China (People's Republic)

China (People's Republic) Monday 5th December: All remaining Caribbean destinations, Africa, Asia (except China, People's Republic), Central and South America, Far and Middle East

All remaining Caribbean destinations, Africa, Asia (except China, People's Republic), Central and South America, Far and Middle East Tuesday 6th December: Cyprus and Malta

Cyprus and Malta Thursday 8th December: Greece, Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia) and Turkey

Greece, Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia) and Turkey Friday 9th December: Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Poland, Sweden, USA and Canada

Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Poland, Sweden, USA and Canada Saturday 10th December: Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland

Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland Monday 12th December: Belgium, France, Luxembourg

HM Forces Mail - British Forces Post Office (BFPO)

Friday 2nd December: Operational HM Forces, Static HM Forces

Royal Mail has brought forward the last posting dates for Christmas. Picture: Getty

Will the Royal Mail strikes affect Christmas delivery dates?

Royal Mail is facing yet more strike action during the festive period, which will have a direct impact on Christmas delivery dates.

The CMW (Communication Workers Union) told the postal service that workers who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters will be striking on Friday 9th December, Sunday 11th December, Wednesday 14th December and Thursday 15th December 2022.

A statement published by Royal Mail on 2nd December read: "Due to the recent strike action by members of the Communication Workers Union, disruption to deliveries and our services is expected.

"Items posted in the run up, during and after strike days are likely to be subject to delay. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this will cause."

Royal Mail is facing six days of strikes this month. Picture: Getty

How can I make sure my letters and parcels arrive before Christmas?

Shoppers are facing uncertainly over whether their cards and presents will arrive in time for Christmas.

Royal Mail has issued advice on how workers are trying to combat the situation – and what you can do to ensure your loved ones get their gifts before 25th December.

On days when national strike action is taking place, Royal Mail told consumers it will:

Deliver as many Special Delivery and Tracked 24 parcels as possible

Prioritise the delivery of COVID test kits and medical prescriptions wherever possible

But will NOT be delivering letters (with the exception of Special Delivery)

To help get ahead of the strikes, the postal service urged customers to:

Post items as early as possible in advance of the strike dates

Continue to post items at Postboxes or Post Offices (however collections will be less frequent on official strike days)

Read more: