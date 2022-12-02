Will the Royal Mail strikes affect Christmas delivery dates?
Royal Mail is facing yet more strike action during the festive period, which will have a direct impact on Christmas delivery dates.
The CMW (Communication Workers Union) told the postal service that workers who collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters will be striking on Friday 9th December, Sunday 11th December, Wednesday 14th December and Thursday 15th December 2022.
A statement published by Royal Mail on 2nd December read: "Due to the recent strike action by members of the Communication Workers Union, disruption to deliveries and our services is expected.
"Items posted in the run up, during and after strike days are likely to be subject to delay. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this will cause."
How can I make sure my letters and parcels arrive before Christmas?
Shoppers are facing uncertainly over whether their cards and presents will arrive in time for Christmas.
Royal Mail has issued advice on how workers are trying to combat the situation – and what you can do to ensure your loved ones get their gifts before 25th December.
On days when national strike action is taking place, Royal Mail told consumers it will:
Deliver as many Special Delivery and Tracked 24 parcels as possible
Prioritise the delivery of COVID test kits and medical prescriptions wherever possible
But will NOT be delivering letters (with the exception of Special Delivery)
To help get ahead of the strikes, the postal service urged customers to:
Post items as early as possible in advance of the strike dates
Continue to post items at Postboxes or Post Offices (however collections will be less frequent on official strike days)