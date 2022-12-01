Christmas gift guide 2022: What to buy your partner this Christmas
1 December 2022, 15:19
From the best tech to must-have beauty and homeware, we've got all the present ideas you need this Christmas.
Christmas is only a matter of weeks away, and with many people looking for the perfect gift for their girlfriend, boyfriend, husband, wife and partner, it can all seem very chaotic.
To make things easier for you, we've rounded up some of the best gift ideas on the market right now.
From must-have tech to beautiful homeware and stylish fashion, there's something here for everyone.
Take a look at our top picks for your other half this Christmas:
Christmas gift ideas for her:
Arran Sense Of Scotland Products
Paver's Slippers
RazzlDazzlHair must-haves
Homeware by Arighi Bianchi
Hot water bottle from Moonpig
Sleepwear from Piglet in Bed
Jewellery by Abbott Lyon
Boots by Sorel
Fun magnets from Prezzybox
Christmas gift ideas for him:
Winter warmers from Columbia
Candle from Moonpig
Slippers by Moshulu
Art prints by Green Lili
Headphones by Jabra
Self-watering herb house by PrezzyBox