Christmas gift guide 2022: What to buy your partner this Christmas

1 December 2022, 15:19

All the best gift ideas for your partner this Christmas!
Alice Dear

From the best tech to must-have beauty and homeware, we've got all the present ideas you need this Christmas.

Christmas is only a matter of weeks away, and with many people looking for the perfect gift for their girlfriend, boyfriend, husband, wife and partner, it can all seem very chaotic.

To make things easier for you, we've rounded up some of the best gift ideas on the market right now.

From must-have tech to beautiful homeware and stylish fashion, there's something here for everyone.

Take a look at our top picks for your other half this Christmas:

Christmas gift ideas for her:

Arran Sense Of Scotland Products

Arran Sense Of Scotland's 2022 advent calendar
Arran Sense Of Scotland's 2022 advent calendar. Picture: PH
Arran Sense Of Scotland's After the Rain Female Wash Bag and Glen Rosa Body Care Gift Set
Arran Sense Of Scotland's After the Rain Female Wash Bag and Glen Rosa Body Care Gift Set. Picture: PH

Paver's Slippers

Paver's Australian Sheepskin Lined Slipper Mule
Paver's Australian Sheepskin Lined Slipper Mule. Picture: PH

RazzlDazzlHair must-haves

RazzlDazzlHair Thin Silk Scrunchies, Duo-Bristle Lush Brush, Pink Silk Pillowcase
RazzlDazzlHair Thin Silk Scrunchies, Duo-Bristle Lush Brush, Pink Silk Pillowcase. Picture: PH

Homeware by Arighi Bianchi

Halo Makeup Mirror and Linework Face Vase by Arighi Bianchi
Halo Makeup Mirror and Linework Face Vase by Arighi Bianchi. Picture: PH

Hot water bottle from Moonpig

Aroma Home Grey Faux Fur Long Hot Water Bottle from Moonpig
Aroma Home Grey Faux Fur Long Hot Water Bottle from Moonpig. Picture: PH

Sleepwear from Piglet in Bed

Botanical Green Gingham Linen Pyjama Trouser Set and Ecru Alpaca Bed Socks by Piglet in Bed
Botanical Green Gingham Linen Pyjama Trouser Set and Ecru Alpaca Bed Socks by Piglet in Bed. Picture: PH

Jewellery by Abbott Lyon

Luxe Textured Hoops and Stacey Solomon Gift Builder Necklace by Abbott Lyon
Luxe Textured Hoops and Stacey Solomon Gift Builder Necklace by Abbott Lyon. Picture: PH

Boots by Sorel

Sorel Women's Lennox Lace STKD Waterproof Leather Boot
Sorel Women's Lennox Lace STKD Waterproof Leather Boot. Picture: PH

Fun magnets from Prezzybox

Cat Butt Magnets - Set Of 6
Cat Butt Magnets - Set Of 6. Picture: PH

Christmas gift ideas for him:

Winter warmers from Columbia

Men's Steens Mountain™ Half Snap Fleece, Unisex City Trek™ Heavyweight Beanie and Men's Helvetia™ Streetwear Fleece
Men's Steens Mountain™ Half Snap Fleece, Unisex City Trek™ Heavyweight Beanie and Men's Helvetia™ Streetwear Fleece. Picture: PH

Candle from Moonpig

Gentlemen's Hardware Bourbon Cedar Concrete Candle & Safety Match Bundle
Gentlemen's Hardware Bourbon Cedar Concrete Candle & Safety Match Bundle. Picture: PH

Slippers by Moshulu

Dorper men's sheepskin slip-on slippers
Dorper men's sheepskin slip-on slippers. Picture: PH

Art prints by Green Lili

Green Lili's Boho Desert Mountains & Cactus Wall Art Set
Green Lili's Boho Desert Mountains & Cactus Wall Art Set. Picture: PH

Headphones by Jabra

Jabra Elite 7 Active in Mint
Jabra Elite 7 Active in Mint. Picture: PH

Self-watering herb house by PrezzyBox

Grow Kit - Self Watering Herb House
Grow Kit - Self Watering Herb House. Picture: PH

