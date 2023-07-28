Love Actually's Thomas Brodie-Sangster engaged to Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley

28 July 2023, 10:11

Love Actually's Thomas Brodie-Sangster engaged to Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley
Love Actually's Thomas Brodie-Sangster engaged to Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Thomas Brodie-Sangster has announced his engagement to Talulah Riley after two years together.

Stars of Love Actually reflect on film 20 years later

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Actually child actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster, 33, is engaged to Talulah Riley, 37, after a two year romance.

Thomas and Talulah, who is the ex-wife of Elon Musk, first met while filming FX miniseries Pistol and are now planning their wedding.

The actor, who is best known for his roles in The Maze Runner, Nanny McPhee and Richard Curtis' hit Christmas comedy Love Actually, shared the happy news on his Instagram page, posting a picture of himself on a punting boat with Talulah.

Thomas captioned the picture with: "Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged."

Adding a reference to Love Actually, he added: "Love is all around."

Thomas was 13-years-old when he played Sam in the hit romcom, with Liam Neeson playing his on-screen step-father who helps him win over the girl he loves.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster stars in 2003 hit Christmas comedy Love Actually
Thomas Brodie-Sangster stars in 2003 hit Christmas comedy Love Actually. Picture: Alamy
Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster attend the British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner, 2022
Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster attend the British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner, 2022. Picture: Getty

Thomas and Talulah started dating at some point in 2021, and make their debut as a couple in 2022 at the British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner.

Previously speaking of her romance with the actor, Talulah told The Times in May 2022: “We hadn’t really acknowledged each other as a romantic possibility or potential until the moment that we both did.

“And it was the same moment a number of months after having worked together and been good friends.”

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley at a Bulgari Party celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, 2022
Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley at a Bulgari Party celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, 2022. Picture: Getty
Talulah Riley and ex-husband Elon Musk attend the Environmental Media Awards, 2012
Talulah Riley and ex-husband Elon Musk attend the Environmental Media Awards, 2012. Picture: Getty

Talulah is the ex-wife of Elon Musk, who she was married to twice. She was first wed to the tech tycoon between 2010 and 2012 and then again from 2013 to 2016.

She is an actress and writer, best known for starring in St Trinian's, Pride and Prejudice and Inception.

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Who is Anne-Marie Blake? Real life niece of Ann Moore-Martin's in The Sixth Commandment

Who is Anne-Marie Blake? Real life niece of Ann Moore-Martin's in The Sixth Commandment

TV & Movies

Who is Annabel Scholey? The Sixth Commandment actress' TV and film roles, husband and children

Who is Annabel Scholey? The Sixth Commandment actress' other TV and film roles, husband and children

TV & Movies

Emmerdale has revealed a first look at the aftermath of Rishi Sharma’s tragic death.

Emmerdale first look as devastated Jai finds father Rishi dead

TV & Movies

Emmerdale fans recover from Rishi's shock death last night

Emmerdale fans heartbroken over Rishi's shock death as soap star quits show

TV & Movies

How much are Coldplay tour tickets in Dublin and what is the Croke Park capacity?

Coldplay tour 2024: Dublin ticket prices and Croke Park capacity explained

Trending on Heart

"Does your daycare do this!? Coz I feel like I’ve hit the jackpot!

Mum reveals her kids' nursery hands out gourmet breakfasts during drop-off

Parenting

Kristen revealed why she and her husband let their girls drink non-alcoholic beer.

Kristen Bell admits she lets her kids drink non-alcoholic beer

Celebrities

Jonas Brothers UK tour: Tickets, dates, locations and presale details explained

Jonas Brothers UK tour: Tickets, dates, locations and presale details explained

Pregnant Sarah Platt breaks down in tears as baby’s father is finally revealed.

Coronation Street's Sarah Platt breaks down as baby’s father is finally revealed

TV & Movies

Britain is in for a soggy summer as the Met Office predicts no hot weather until mid-August.

UK Weather: When will it stop raining?

Lifestyle

Old-style stamps are being replaced by ones with barcodes.

When do old stamps go out of date? Royal Mail deadline and how to swap them

Lifestyle

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and dates explained

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and extra dates

Alison's ex reached out while she reminisced about their dates on air.

Alison Hammond left blushing as she receives text from ex-boyfriend live on This Morning

Celebrities

Who are Sinead O'Connor's children and what happened to her son Shane?

Sinead O'Connor children: Singer's family life and death of son explained

A bride has fallen out with her family after banning her nieces from her wedding.

Bride's whole family boycott wedding after learning 'no kids' rule includes her nieces

Weddings

TikTok user @thomasmiller719 uncovered what happens to our checked-in baggage.

Hidden camera reveals what happens to your luggage after check-in

Travel

Watchdog Ofgem has announced a string of proposals which will benefit UK energy customers.

What are the new energy rules? From payment holidays to 24/7 support

Money

S Club 7 recall heartbreaking moment they were told about bandmate Paul Cattermole's death

S Club recall heartbreaking moment they were told about bandmate Paul's death

Huge new Bath & Body Works shop opens in the UK

Bath & Body Works open huge new store in the UK

Lifestyle

What happened to the real Ben Field portrayed in BBC drama The Sixth Commandment?

Is Ben Field still in prison? What happened to the killer portrayed in The Sixth Commandment?

TV & Movies