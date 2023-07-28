Love Actually's Thomas Brodie-Sangster engaged to Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley

Love Actually's Thomas Brodie-Sangster engaged to Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Alice Dear

Thomas Brodie-Sangster has announced his engagement to Talulah Riley after two years together.

Love Actually child actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster, 33, is engaged to Talulah Riley, 37, after a two year romance.

Thomas and Talulah, who is the ex-wife of Elon Musk, first met while filming FX miniseries Pistol and are now planning their wedding.

The actor, who is best known for his roles in The Maze Runner, Nanny McPhee and Richard Curtis' hit Christmas comedy Love Actually, shared the happy news on his Instagram page, posting a picture of himself on a punting boat with Talulah.

Thomas captioned the picture with: "Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged."

Adding a reference to Love Actually, he added: "Love is all around."

Thomas was 13-years-old when he played Sam in the hit romcom, with Liam Neeson playing his on-screen step-father who helps him win over the girl he loves.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster stars in 2003 hit Christmas comedy Love Actually. Picture: Alamy

Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster attend the British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner, 2022. Picture: Getty

Thomas and Talulah started dating at some point in 2021, and make their debut as a couple in 2022 at the British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner.

Previously speaking of her romance with the actor, Talulah told The Times in May 2022: “We hadn’t really acknowledged each other as a romantic possibility or potential until the moment that we both did.

“And it was the same moment a number of months after having worked together and been good friends.”

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley at a Bulgari Party celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, 2022. Picture: Getty

Talulah Riley and ex-husband Elon Musk attend the Environmental Media Awards, 2012. Picture: Getty

Talulah is the ex-wife of Elon Musk, who she was married to twice. She was first wed to the tech tycoon between 2010 and 2012 and then again from 2013 to 2016.

She is an actress and writer, best known for starring in St Trinian's, Pride and Prejudice and Inception.

