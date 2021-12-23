Love Actually fan theory could change the way you see the affair storyline

23 December 2021

This fan theory could completely change the way you see Love Actually...
This fan theory could completely change the way you see Love Actually... Picture: Alamy
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

A fan theory about Love Actually could change the way you see the film forever...

Christmas is now just days away, meaning it's officially the season to spend every waking moment eating chocolate and watching festive films.

One of our favourite movies to watch repeatedly at this time of year is Love Actually, the 2003 classic with an all-star cast featuring the likes of Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, and Alan Rickman.

And a new fan theory is circulating that involves all of the above's characters - and it may change the way you see the film forever.

Fans of the film will know that Harry (played by Alan Rickman) became the movie's villain after breaking the heart of his wife Karen (Emma Thompson) by buying necklace for his secretary and seemingly having an affair with her.

Karen and Harry were involved in a particularly heartbreaking storyline
Karen and Harry were involved in a particularly heartbreaking storyline. Picture: Alamy

Another storyline involving Karen concerns her friendship with Daniel (Liam Neeson), who is mourning his wife and struggling to bond with his stepson.

A fan theory has claimed, however, that Daniel was in love with Karen - and they could have ended up together.

At the end, Karen and Harry take a break from their relationship - and Daniel meets his dream woman named Carol (played by Claudia Schiffer), but mistakenly calls her Karen.

Fans have claimed that Daniel and Karen get together at the end of the film
Fans have claimed that Daniel and Karen get together at the end of the film. Picture: Alamy
Could Karen have had a happy ending after all?
Could Karen have had a happy ending after all? Picture: Alamy

This prompted Love Actually fans to theorise that he had been in love with Karen the whole time.

They wrote: "Just found out Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson in love actually aren't actually siblings??? And when he accidentally calls Claudia Schaffer' Karen' instead of 'Carol' he was actually thinking about Emma Thompson's character???"

Another added: "I've watched Love Actually 4,000 times. HOW DID I NEVER REALIZE THAT LIAM NEESON IS IN LOVE WITH EMMA THOMPSON?"

A third wrote: "Want there to be a love actually 2 just so emma thompson and liam neeson end up together."

