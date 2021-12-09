Full list of all the festive films you can watch on Christmas Eve

9 December 2021, 14:55

Here's how to watch your favourite films this Christmas Eve
Here's how to watch your favourite films this Christmas Eve. Picture: Alamy

Here's what to watch this Christmas Eve including The Holiday and Home Alone.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The festive season is upon us, which means we get to watch our favourite Christmas films on the TV.

And this Christmas Eve is no exception as there are plenty of incredible movies airing on December 24.

But what is the full Christmas Eve movie schedule in 2021? Here’s what you need to know…

The Holiday is on the Christmas Eve schedule
The Holiday is on the Christmas Eve schedule. Picture: Alamy

Christmas Eve film schedule 2021

ITV

  • 11am - Nativity Rocks!

ITV2

  • 12:55pm - The Secret Life of Pets
  • 6pm - Uncle Buck
  • 8pm - The Holiday

Channel 4

  • 2pm - It's a Wonderful Life
  • 6pm - Home Alone
It's A Wonderful Life is on this Christmas Eve
It's A Wonderful Life is on this Christmas Eve. Picture: Alamy

BBC

  • 11:40am - Brave
  • 1:30pm - Frozen
  • Abominable – December 24, 3pm
  • Dolittle (2020) – December 24, 4.30pm

Channel 5

  • 10.05am - A Gingerbread Christmas Romance (2018)
  • 11.55am - Scrooge (1970)
  • 2.15pm - Christmas with the Kranks (2005)
  • 4.20pm - Deck the Halls (2006)

And if none of these tickle your fancy, there’s always on-demand services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney.

Check out the best Christmas films on each on demand:

Netflix

  • Christmas Chronicles
  • Klaus
  • Elf Pets
  • Jingle Jangle
  • Christmas Break In
  • 48 Christmas Wishes
  • A Cinderella Story Christmas wish
  • A Boy Called Christmas
  • Happy Holidays from Madagascar
  • Trolls Holiday
  • Unaccompanied Minors
  • White Christmas
  • The Holiday
  • Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday
  • Angela’s Christmas
  • Let it Snow
Christmas with the Kranks is on this festive season
Christmas with the Kranks is on this festive season. Picture: Alamy

Disney

  • The Santa Clause 2
  • The Santa Clause 3
  • Home Alone 2
  • Home Alone 3
  • Jingle All The Way 2
  • Once Upon a Snowman
  • Arendelle Castle Yule Log
  • A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa
  • Babes in Toyland
  • Beauty & the Beast the Enchanted Christmas
  • Decorating Disney Holiday Magic
  • Disney’s A Christmas Carol
  • Disney Channel Holiday House Party
  • Disney Channel Epic Holiday Showdown
  • Ernest Saves Christmas
  • Home Alone 4

Amazon Prime

  • It’s A Wonderful Life
  • Elf
  • The Polar Express
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  • Die Hard
  • Jingle all the Way
  • The Grinch
  • Christmas with the Kranks
  • The Nightmare before Christmas
  • Home Alone
  • A Christmas Story
  • Mickey’s Christmas Carol
  • The Santa Clause
  • Jack Frost
  • A Bad Mom’s Christmas
  • Peppe Christmas
  • Ernst Saves Christmas
  • A Christmas Carol
  • Home Alone 2
  • Deck the Halls
  • Arthur Christmas
  • Fred Claus
  • 4 Christmas
  • Miracle on 34th Street
  • Mickey Once Upon a Christmas
  • Smurfs Christmas Carol
  • The Santa Clause 2
  • Home Alone 3
  • Santa Clause 3
  • The Star
  • Curious George A Very Monkey Christmas
  • A Muppet Christmas Carol
  • A Flintstone Christmas Carol
  • Prancer
  • Yogi’s First Christmas
  • Casper’s 1st Christmas
  • A Fairly Odd Christmas
  • Babes in Toyland

