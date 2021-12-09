Full list of all the festive films you can watch on Christmas Eve

Here's how to watch your favourite films this Christmas Eve. Picture: Alamy

Here's what to watch this Christmas Eve including The Holiday and Home Alone.

The festive season is upon us, which means we get to watch our favourite Christmas films on the TV.

And this Christmas Eve is no exception as there are plenty of incredible movies airing on December 24.

But what is the full Christmas Eve movie schedule in 2021? Here’s what you need to know…

The Holiday is on the Christmas Eve schedule. Picture: Alamy

Christmas Eve film schedule 2021

ITV

11am - Nativity Rocks!

ITV2

12:55pm - The Secret Life of Pets

6pm - Uncle Buck

8pm - The Holiday

Channel 4

2pm - It's a Wonderful Life

6pm - Home Alone

It's A Wonderful Life is on this Christmas Eve. Picture: Alamy

BBC

11:40am - Brave

1:30pm - Frozen

Abominable – December 24, 3pm

Dolittle (2020) – December 24, 4.30pm

Channel 5

10.05am - A Gingerbread Christmas Romance (2018)

11.55am - Scrooge (1970)

2.15pm - Christmas with the Kranks (2005)

4.20pm - Deck the Halls (2006)

And if none of these tickle your fancy, there’s always on-demand services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney.

Check out the best Christmas films on each on demand:

Netflix

Christmas Chronicles

Klaus

Elf Pets

Jingle Jangle

Christmas Break In

48 Christmas Wishes

A Cinderella Story Christmas wish

A Boy Called Christmas

Happy Holidays from Madagascar

Trolls Holiday

Unaccompanied Minors

White Christmas

The Holiday

Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday

Angela’s Christmas

Let it Snow

Christmas with the Kranks is on this festive season. Picture: Alamy

Disney

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3

Home Alone 2

Home Alone 3

Jingle All The Way 2

Once Upon a Snowman

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa

Babes in Toyland

Beauty & the Beast the Enchanted Christmas

Decorating Disney Holiday Magic

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Channel Epic Holiday Showdown

Ernest Saves Christmas

Home Alone 4

Amazon Prime