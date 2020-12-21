Old TV Christmas specials available to stream now - from Gavin & Stacey to The Office UK

21 December 2020, 10:49

The best Christmas specials to stream now
The best Christmas specials to stream now. Picture: Various

The best classic Christmas specials you can watch online - including beloved shows like Gavin and Stacey, Vicar of Dibley and Peep Show.

Christmas will sadly look very different for most of us this year, with many of us unable to take part in our usual festive plans.

However, that doesn't mean the age-old tradition of settling down on the sofa to eat your weight in food watch Christmas TV can't take place - and there are a number of classics available to stream now.

From Gavin and Stacey to the Office UK, here are our picks of the best.

Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special (2008)

Gavin & Stacey
Gavin & Stacey. Picture: BBC

If we're honest, we're guilty of watching this classic episode of Gavin and Stacey all year round - it's too good to save for the festive period.

The iconic special sees Dave Coaches propose to Nessa during Christmas at the Shipmans, and Gavin and Stacey tell a shocked Pam and Smithy that they're moving to Wales.

It also contains the reference to iconic never-seen character 'stepbrother John'.

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special is available to stream in iPlayer.

Peep Show

Peep Show
Peep Show. Picture: Channel 4

Fans of Peep Show will know that the Christmas special contains some of the most quotable lines of the whole show (see: 'NO TURKEY?!' and 'cauliflower IS traditional').

It sees Mark and Jez host a very awkward dinner at their flat, complete with Mark's unpleasant dad and a disappointed Dobby.

'Seasonal Beatings' (series 7, episode 5) is available to stream on Netflix.

Friends Christmas specials

Friends
Friends. Picture: Warner Bros

There are a whopping eight Friends Christmas specials to sink your teeth into - the most iconic of these undoubtedly containing a certain Holiday Armadillo.

We've done a dig to find out exactly which episode number each special is on in each series - find out here.

The Office UK Christmas special

The Office UK
The Office UK. Picture: BBC

We aren't ashamed to admit that we still shed a tear when rewatching the episode where Dawn and Tim kiss at the Christmas party to the backdrop of Take That.

The iconic Christmas special - which is also the last ever in the series - sees Dawn finally dump Lee and admit her true feelings, as well as David getting one over on Neil.

The Office UK is available to stream on Netflix.

The Vicar of Dibley Christmas special

The Vicar of Dibley
The Vicar of Dibley. Picture: BBC

All episodes of The Vicar of Dibley are available to stream on Netflix, including the classic 1996 special - The Christmas Lunch Incident.

'The Christmas Lunch Incident' is available to stream on Netflix.

Mrs Brown's Boys

Mrs Brown's Boys
Mrs Brown's Boys. Picture: BBC

Mrs Brown's Boys has had a number of classic Christmas specials over the last few years, all of which are available to stream on iPlayer now.

Mrs Brown's Boys is available to stream on iPlayer.

More TV & Movies

