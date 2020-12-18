Grandma shocked after spotting extremely x-rated detail on her Christmas reindeer jumper

Carolyn bought the jumper at a car boot sale. Picture: Jam Press

By Polly Foreman

Carolyn Hallam - who works in a primary school - was shocked to discover two reindeers in a compromising position on her 50p jumper.

A grandma was left red-faced after noticing a very rude and very unexpected design on her Christmas cardigan.

Carolyn Hallam, 53, from Nottingham, was looking forward to showing off her new jumper after purchasing it at the bargain price of 50p from a car boot sale in her hometown.

However, teaching assistant Carolyn was alarmed to discover that there were two reindeers in a compromising position on the front of it...

Carolyn's daughter shared the hilarious snaps to social media. Picture: Jam Press

Her daughter Abigail was in hysterics at the x-rated spot, and shared photos of the cardigan to social media, which have now gone viral.

Speaking about the incident, Abigail told Jam Press: "We love to find bargains at the car boot sales and so mum was extremely pleased to have found a Christmas jumper for 50p in the summer last year.

Carolyn spotted a *very rude* design on her new cardigan. Picture: Jam Press

"She picked it up and had a quick look and realised it was a Christmas jumper so she thought it would be okay to wear for work. She put it in her plastic bag and didn't think anything of it till she got home.

"We always go through what we have bought from the car boot and have a proper look once we get home. Mum realised after holding it up to look at the pattern properly.

"She then tried it on and proudly asked me' do you like my Christmas cardigan?'

Carolyn works as a teaching assistant at a primary school. Picture: Jam Press

“I didn't notice at first and said 'ooh yes, it's lovely' then she asked what I thought of the pattern and I burst out laughing!"

Luckily, thought, Carolyn has seen the funny side of the situation.

Abigail added: "When mum realised it was actually a rude Christmas jumper, she laughed out loud and thought it was hilarious.

"She was relieved that she saw what was on it before wearing it to work in a primary school! After we realised it was rude she was even more pleased with her bargain!"

