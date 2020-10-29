Christmas shoppers stunned by very rude model reindeer with x-rated detail

29 October 2020, 11:27

The eagle-eyed shopper noticed an x-rated detail
The eagle-eyed shopper noticed an x-rated detail. Picture: Facebook/B&M Stores Bargains and More

B&M shoppers were left shocked by the x-rated Christmas decoration...

A reindeer with an x-rated detail has shocked Christmas shoppers after being discovered in B&M.

A customer of the bargain store was left in hysterics after spotting the festive decoration, which comes complete with a set of private parts.

The shopper picked up the white deer - which has woodland creatures on its back - and turned it over to see if it had a price tag.

Sharing the hilarious find to Facebook group B&M Stores Bargains and More, they wrote: "So I was just in b&m & saw this stag. Thought it was pretty cute.

The reindeer comes complete with a set of private parts
The reindeer comes complete with a set of private parts. Picture: Facebook/B&M Stores Bargains and More

"I go to find the barcode as it wasn’t round its neck where it usually is so thought it may be a stuck on 1 sumwhere…[sic]

"I turn it over & see that." 

The post has racked up a number of comments from amused Facebook users, with one writing: "Oh that’s brilliant.They will sell out now I bet!!"

The reindeer is being sold for £10 at B&M
The reindeer is being sold for £10 at B&M. Picture: Facebook/B&M Stores Bargains and More

Another added: "Well at least we know it's definitely a stag."

A third said: "Not something I would normally buy, but now I’m compelled to.”

A fourth wrote: "Attention to detail lol…”

Another added: "It’s always the finer details that sell a product."

