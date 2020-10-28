How to have a COVID-friendly Halloween with the kids: From pumpkin trails to treasure hunts

This is how you can get creative with your kids this Halloween. Picture: Getty/Latestdeals/Chase the Rainbow Resources

By Alice Dear

Trick or treating may be off this year, but you can still have a spooky time at home with the kids.

As coronavirus continues to cancel all our favourite things, Halloween becomes the latest victim to bite the dust.

However, just because you can't get out to trick or treat doesn't mean you can't have a spooky day with your kids at home.

Whether you set up a treasure hunt, do some spooky baking or play some games, there's a lot that can be done!

READ MORE: Mum reveals how to make incredible giant pumpkins out of rubbish for Halloween

Halloween treasure hunt

Instead of trick or treating to get their hands on some sweets, a treasure hunt around the house or the garden is the perfect way to add some fun to Halloween this year.

In fact, one mum has made it so easy for you to set one up by creating her own printable treasure hunt tokens.

Hannah, a mum of two from Glasgow, is the creator of Chase the Rainbow Resources Facebook page, where she shares indoor and outdoor activities to keep your little ones entertained during lockdown.

For Halloween, she has created spooky tokens and a score sheet which you can print off and use with your own family. Read more here.

The treasure hunt adds some excitement to Halloween this year, without having to trick or treat. Picture: Chase the Rainbow Resources

Pumpkin carving

While people might not be able to enjoy your pumpkin carvings while they trick or treat this year, you can still have a good time creating spooky faces with the kids.

Try to carve different scary characters or set up a competition in the family of who can make the best pumpkin.

Have a big reveal show with the children outside when they're done to set the spooky mood.

Pumpkin carving is a classic way to get your kids creative this spooky season. Picture: Getty

Halloween arts and crafts

Get crafty this Halloween with your kids by creating some of your own funky pumpkins out of rubbish!

Wahida Ager, 36, a mum-of-two from Southampton, has revealed how she made an incredible giant pumpkin using rubbish, and it looks so fun and easy.

Using only a bin bag, old wrapping paper and newspapers, the mum created the shape of her pumpkin, which was then covered with papier-mâché.

Once painted, the end result looks amazing!

You can follow the tutorial with your kids HERE to make your own.

You can use things from around the house to get crafty this year. Picture: Latestdeals

Pumpkin Trail

If you're still set on getting your kids out this Halloween, you can take part in This Morning's Pumpkin Trail.

Holly Willoughby explained on the hit ITV show that instead of trick or treating, you can walk around you local area looking for pumpkins.

If your child spots one, you can give them a sweet or chocolate from your own stash, avoiding any cross contamination between households.

This Morning have created a poster for people to put up in their windows if they want to take part, you can download it here.

READ NOW: How to make toffee apples and chocolate apples for Halloween and Bonfire Night