Man asked to remove Halloween house decorations as they're 'too scary for kids'

The man went all out for Halloween... Picture: Facebook/Ashan Jeeawon

A Halloween fan has been asked to remove his Halloween decorations over fears they're too spooky.

Halloween will look very different for most of us this year, with popular activities like parties and trick or treating obstructed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: How to celebrate Halloween at home: Movie marathons, cocktail boxes and spooky food

However, many people will still be finding ways to celebrate - with creative pumpkin decorating and alternative activities for kids all possible options for 2020.

But one man who opted to go all out with his house decorations has been told to remove his displays over fears they are “detrimental to the mental health of people, particular children”.

Ashan Jeeawon, 42, from Bexhill, East Sussex, decked his house with an assortment of floating skeleton displays, but received an email asking him to remove the decorations.

His decorations have received a huge amount of support from hie neighbours. Picture: Facebook/Ashan Jeeawon

However, Ashan, who is a local councillor, took to Facebook to ask his neighbours their views on the decor - and he received a huge amount of support.

He said: “If it really was scaring children and vulnerable people I’d take it down.”

He covered his house in spooky skeletons. Picture: Facebook/Ashan Jeeawon

"I put a message out on the Bexhill Facebook page as I really wanted to find out from the public as to whether doing these decorations were giving people joy and something to fun look at or whether it was causing a detriment to people's mental health.

"Every single one of the 700 plus comments is positive.

He revealed that many kids have been asking their parents to drive past his house. Picture: Facebook/Ashan Jeeawon

He added: "Lots of people said their kids have asked them to detour so they can look at the house when they drive past.

"I think there were 30 people on the page that said they suffered from mental health issues and that it was supporting them as opposed to it being detrimental.

"I think I will acknowledge the comments and said that I've done a test with my neighbours and other people local to the area and actually the support is overwhelmingly supportive so the decorations will remain."

NOW READ:

How to have a COVID-friendly Halloween with the kids: From pumpkin trails to treasure hunts