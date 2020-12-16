Girl demands expensive gifts in letter to Santa and says she 'tried to be good but failed miserably'

The little girl's hilarious letter to Santa was posted on Twitter. Picture: Getty/Twitter

A child's hilarious Santa letter sees her demand expensive gifts after revealing she hasn't managed to be good this year.

A little girl's letter to Father Christmas has gone viral after she demanded a number of expensive gifts after revealing she 'failed miserably' to be good.

Read more: Families could make 'Easter the new Christmas' and should use 'own judgment' about meeting up, Minister suggests

The nine-year-old from Essex wrote an extensive letter to Santa, in which she asked for 12 presents including a holiday to France, some AirPods, and an iPhone.

Many kids will be writing their letter to Santa Claus (Getty). Picture: Getty

She also admitted that she 'tried hard to be good but miserably failed', and added that she would still prefer a present over coal.

The letter was shared to Twitter by her older brother, who wrote: “Y’all, look at this letter my little 9y/r sister wrote to Santa.”

In the letter, the youngster wrote: “Dear beloved Father Christmas, I hope you’ve had a wonderful year and you’ve been well.

Y’all, look at this letter my little 9y/r sister wrote to Santa😆😫. pic.twitter.com/yjSQpURjli — Desi die Mula (@AllyTheJedi) December 15, 2020

“My year has been quite the opposite.

“I’ve tried hard to be good but miserably failed.

“I’ll be honest I do deserve coal, but please I’d love to have a present.“Actually more than one.

“Here’s a list - tick the boxes if you have done them.”

She then asks for the following 12 gifts:

AirPods

Games Console

A snake

PS [PlayStation] Five and Four

Nintendo Switch

A DJ set

A trip to France - tickets (five)

An iPhone 12

Mobile laptop

A new computer (latest)

Hand sanitiser

A whole book set of The Wizards of Oz

A panda and penguin (not dead)

The girl signed the list off with the words: “Hopefully you succeed to fulfill my requested items.”

