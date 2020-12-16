Girl demands expensive gifts in letter to Santa and says she 'tried to be good but failed miserably'
16 December 2020, 11:11 | Updated: 16 December 2020, 11:13
A child's hilarious Santa letter sees her demand expensive gifts after revealing she hasn't managed to be good this year.
A little girl's letter to Father Christmas has gone viral after she demanded a number of expensive gifts after revealing she 'failed miserably' to be good.
The nine-year-old from Essex wrote an extensive letter to Santa, in which she asked for 12 presents including a holiday to France, some AirPods, and an iPhone.
She also admitted that she 'tried hard to be good but miserably failed', and added that she would still prefer a present over coal.
The letter was shared to Twitter by her older brother, who wrote: “Y’all, look at this letter my little 9y/r sister wrote to Santa.”
In the letter, the youngster wrote: “Dear beloved Father Christmas, I hope you’ve had a wonderful year and you’ve been well.
Y’all, look at this letter my little 9y/r sister wrote to Santa😆😫. pic.twitter.com/yjSQpURjli— Desi die Mula (@AllyTheJedi) December 15, 2020
“My year has been quite the opposite.
“I’ve tried hard to be good but miserably failed.
“I’ll be honest I do deserve coal, but please I’d love to have a present.“Actually more than one.
“Here’s a list - tick the boxes if you have done them.”
She then asks for the following 12 gifts:
AirPods
Games Console
A snake
PS [PlayStation] Five and Four
Nintendo Switch
A DJ set
A trip to France - tickets (five)
An iPhone 12
Mobile laptop
A new computer (latest)
Hand sanitiser
A whole book set of The Wizards of Oz
A panda and penguin (not dead)
The girl signed the list off with the words: “Hopefully you succeed to fulfill my requested items.”
