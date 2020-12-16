Girl demands expensive gifts in letter to Santa and says she 'tried to be good but failed miserably'

16 December 2020, 11:11 | Updated: 16 December 2020, 11:13

The little girl's hilarious letter to Santa was posted on Twitter
The little girl's hilarious letter to Santa was posted on Twitter. Picture: Getty/Twitter

A child's hilarious Santa letter sees her demand expensive gifts after revealing she hasn't managed to be good this year.

A little girl's letter to Father Christmas has gone viral after she demanded a number of expensive gifts after revealing she 'failed miserably' to be good.

The nine-year-old from Essex wrote an extensive letter to Santa, in which she asked for 12 presents including a holiday to France, some AirPods, and an iPhone.

Many kids will be writing their letter to Santa Claus (Getty)
Many kids will be writing their letter to Santa Claus (Getty). Picture: Getty

She also admitted that she 'tried hard to be good but miserably failed', and added that she would still prefer a present over coal.

The letter was shared to Twitter by her older brother, who wrote: “Y’all, look at this letter my little 9y/r sister wrote to Santa.”

In the letter, the youngster wrote: “Dear beloved Father Christmas, I hope you’ve had a wonderful year and you’ve been well.

“My year has been quite the opposite. 

“I’ve tried hard to be good but miserably failed.

“I’ll be honest I do deserve coal, but please I’d love to have a present.“Actually more than one. 

“Here’s a list - tick the boxes if you have done them.”

She then asks for the following 12 gifts:

AirPods

Games Console

A snake 

PS [PlayStation] Five and Four

Nintendo Switch

A DJ set

A trip to France - tickets (five)

An iPhone 12

Mobile laptop

A new computer (latest)

Hand sanitiser

A whole book set of The Wizards of Oz

A panda and penguin (not dead)

The girl signed the list off with the words: “Hopefully you succeed to fulfill my requested items.” 

