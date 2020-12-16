Families could make 'Easter the new Christmas' and should use 'own judgment' about meeting up, Minister suggests

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said people should 'come to their own judgements' about whether to see family next week.

A government minister has suggested that families should make 'Easter the new Christmas' this year after it emerged that Boris Johnson won't be tightening the relaxed laws on meeting other households.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said people should 'come to their own judgments' about whether to meet family next week, while revealing that his own plans are to meet his wider family over video call.

He said that others may “think on this occasion let’s just keep it small and we can meet up in the Spring - Easter can be the new Christmas for some people.”

His words come after medical journals warned that the planned five-day relaxation of rules over the festive period - which would allow up to three households to form a 'Christmas bubble' between 23 and 27 December - would be a “blunder” that will cost “many lives”.

However, Mr Jenrick said that Boris Johnson is not considering changing the law - and it is instead thought that families will be asked to reconsider seeing elderly relatives.





When asked by Sky News whether Mr Johnson is minded to change the law, he replied: "No."

He added: "Our position is that the legal framework will continue.

"But because the rate of infection is rising in many parts of the country, because we can see the international examples like Thanksgiving, it is incumbent on each and every family across the country this morning and in the days ahead to have that conversation around the breakfast table - is that right for our family."

