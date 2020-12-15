This Morning viewers shocked as mum admits to spending more than £10k on children’s Christmas presents

A mum shocked This Morning viewers with her Christmas confession. Picture: ITV

This Morning guest Raj Gill has bought her kids very expensive presents for Christmas - including a car and a games console.

Christmas is looking a lot different this year, with most of us unable to spend time with our loved ones.

But one mum is determined to treat her kids as much as possible over the festive period with more than £10,000 worth of gifts.

Raj Gill appeared on This Morning on Tuesday from her home in Glasgow, to tell hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford about her plans for a ‘blow out’ Christmas.

“I just want to spend spend spend and have a blow out,” she admitted.

Mum-of-two Raj appeared on This Morning from her home in Glasgow. Picture: ITV

“It’s been a tough year because our family is more susceptible to Covid and my kids have handled it perfectly so we want to spoil them.”

Mum-of-two Raj went on to reveal she’s bought her 17-year-old daughter a car which is worth more than £8,000, as well as expensive beauty and skincare products.

While she has also purchased thousands of pounds worth of gadgets for her teenage son.

“He’s a bit of a gamer so we’ve got him a PlayStation games console, monitor, tablets and other gadgets,” she said.

Eamonn and Ruth were also joined by mum-of-two Constance Smith, who said she prefers to get her step daughter and toddler second-hand buys.

Constance argued that children shouldn't be spoiled on Christmas. Picture: ITV

She told the hosts: “I think you can’t buy love, I bought my daughter a £20 dolls house last year and did it up using free samples.

“As a child a gift is showing them love and attention, Christmas is about making kids happy and giving them morals.”

When asked whether she was buying her kids love, Raj hit back: “My kids have never asked for anything.

“We haven’t been on holiday this year, we haven’t eaten out at all. They never ask for anything, these gifts are all coming from me, they’re really good kids.”

But viewers at home were totally shocked by Raj’s expensive admission, with one writing on Twitter: “I think people have lost the understanding of what Christmas is actually about. It’s not all about the presents.”

“Of course it is up to her if she wants to spend £10k on her kids for Christmas,” said another, adding: “But it must be heartbreaking for people who have lost their jobs and livelihoods to watch, it would be interesting to know if she donates anything to charity #ThisMorning.”

A third wrote: “10k on Christmas presents, money doesn't buy happiness! They should put the money in a savings account for when they are older. #ThisMorning”.

While a fourth added: “How can she spend 10k on gifts for her children for each child. ? That is insane #ThisMorning.”

