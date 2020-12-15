Mrs Hinch in hysterics after fans spot something very rude on Elf on the Shelf post

Fans spotted something very rude in Mrs Hinch's elf picture... Picture: Instagram/Mrs Hinch

After Mrs Hinch posted one of her Elf on the Shelf poses to Instagram, fans spotted something very rude...

Mrs Hinch fans were in hysterics today after spotting something very rude on her latest Elf on the Shelf post.

The 30-year-old cleaning guru, real name Sophie Hinchcliffe, has been sharing her Elf on the Shelf ideas online after setting them up for her one-year-old son Ronnie.

Fans spotted that the elf was in a very rude position indeed... Picture: Instagram

Her last post showed her Elf perched on top of an egg box, but eagle-eyed fans were quick to note the unfortunate position of its legs...

Alongside a photo of the elf, Sophie wrote: "May this Sunday bring to you all the good things in life. Wishing you all a fantastic week ahead.

"Happy Sunday.

"I'll catch up with you all tomorrow xx".

Mrs Hinch said she was 'crying with laughter' after reading the messages. Picture: Instagram

After a number of fans pointed out the hilarious position of the elf, she posted another Instagram Story reading: "Your messages have left me crying with laughter this morning! If I’m honest I didn’t even realise what it looked like, I just sat the elf in the box!

"I had to change the caption to “eggcited” because I can’t unsee it now! Maybe I should have cut away the egg-dvider!"

