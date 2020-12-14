Shoppers divided over new Christmas dinner pizza topped with Brussel sprouts and cranberry sauce

A Christmas dinner pizza is being sold in Lidl. Picture: Facebook/Getty Images

Lidl's £3.29 pizza features sprouts, stuffing and is topped with creamy brie and tangy cranberry sauce.

It’s almost Christmas, which means we’ll soon be tucking into roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings and stuffing.

But a twist on the traditional dinner has divided shoppers, with Lidl selling a festive pizza complete with Brussel sprouts.

The pizza - costing £3.29 - features a sourdough base and is loaded with sprouts, stuffing and topped with creamy brie and tangy cranberry sauce.

After one shopper shared a photo on the Snack News & Reviews Facebook page, people were totally divided by the choice of toppings.

While many were up for trying the unusual recipe, others called it a ‘step too far’.

"Love sprouts but thats a step too far," they commented, while another said: "Thats just all kinds of wrong,

But many disagreed, with another commenter writing: "Me, my partner and daughter tried this last week and we all agreed it was a good choice. The ingredients sounds as if they shouldn't work but they work well together on a pizza."

"I would 1000% eat this," said someone else.

"Yes yes and yes. Take my money now," said a fifth, while a sixth person added: "Aside from cranberry sauce this is BANGING.”

The pizza was also shared on Twitter, with one user explaining she loved it and also added some shredded bacon.

ASDA also has its very own Christmas dinner pizza. Picture: ASDA

The Brussels Sprouts, Stuffing, Brie and Cranberry Sauce pizza is available now in store at Lidl.

This comes as Pizza Hut also released their very own Christmas pizza with some slightly different toppings.

The meaty offering has rotisserie chicken, bacon and sage and onion stuffing, with a rich red wine gravy base.

Meanwhile, ASDA’s Christmas pizza - costing £3.50 - is topped with mozzarella cheese, pigs in blankets, tomato sauce, cooked formed diced turkey, sage and onion stuffing balls.

Morrisons has also launched a limited edition version of their own costing £2.89.

The 10-inch deep pan pizza, which is made fresh in store, has a tomato and mozzarella base which is then layered with sage and onion turkey, pigs in blankets and dollops of fruity cranberry sauce.

