The most-hated baby names chosen by grandparents revealed, including Charlotte and Noah

Grandparents have voted for their least favourite baby names... and there's some surprising ones on the list.

Choosing their baby’s name is one of the biggest decisions parents will make when they welcome their little one.

While it can be hard enough for mums and dads to agree on a moniker between themselves, often families will disapprove of their choices.

Well, now a survey has revealed the baby names that grandparents dislike the most, with some surprising classics among the list.

Carried out by Mumsnet and Gransnet, the study found that grandparents hated the name Aurora the most - despite the fact that it was the third most popular in 2020.

And it’s not just unusual names that are disliked, with the survey revealing that grandparents also dislike traditional names Charlotte, Jack and Tabitha too.

See the full top 9 list below:

Aurora

Charlotte

Elijah

Finn

Jack

Lindsay

Noah

Sally

Tabitha

Mumsnet founder Justine Roberts said: "Choosing a baby name is fraught enough for parents when you’re only taking into account your own views.

"If you add grandparents’ biases to the mix, it can become impossible."

While some said many modern names are 'odd', others revealed that they would prefer to steer clear of names because they know someone of the same name that they don't like.

The study also suggests 20 per cent of grandparents were left disappointed that their own suggestions weren’t chosen.

This comes after the most popular baby names of 2020 were revealed earlier this month, with Muhammed and Sophia coming out on top.

Sophia overtook Olivia for the first time, which has held the spot for the last three years.

Olivia comes in second place, followed by Amelia, Lily and Isla.

For boys, Muhammed is once again the most popular, followed by Noah, Oliver, Arthur and Leo.

There are a number of newcomers on each list - including Albert, Mlio, Hudson, Austin and Ayaan for boys, and Talia, Lyla, Niamh, Delilah, Aisha and Anaya for girls.

The research from BabyCentre - which used data from thousands of parents registering their name choices on the website - also looked at the monikers at risk of becoming extinct, with Karen particularly falling out of favour with parents this year.

Sarah Redshaw, UK Managing Editor for BabyCentre, said: "A global pandemic has had us looking for ways to find optimism, reflected in a rise in positive and heroic names.

"TV really showed its impact when the name Connell made an appearance for the first time after the Normal People hero, played by Paul Mescal, dominated TV chat, along with his chain.

"And with staying in forcibly becoming the new going out we’ve all been turning to social channels to keep us feeling part of a community, reflected in the increasing influence that Insta stars are having on us."

