Tricky Christmas brain teaser challenges you to spot Santa on his snowy staycation in under 30 seconds
15 December 2020, 12:33
This Christmas brainteaser challenges you to find Father Christmas on his holidays.
Tricky Christmas brain teaser challenges you to spot Santa on his snowy staycation in under 30 seconds
Christmas might be a little more low-key for most this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t all get in the festive spirit.
So why not challenge yourself and your family with this fun brainteaser featuring Santa Claus himself.
The fun illustration calls on us to spot Father Christmas hidden on his snowy staycation at a caravan park - and the time to beat is 23 seconds.
Created by specialist caravan insurer, Ripe Caravans, the picture sees a bustling scene full of holidaymakers who are enjoying their Christmas break.
Read More: This Morning viewers shocked as mum admits to spending more than £10k on children’s Christmas presents
But between the kids decorating their trees, mistletoe hung in the doorways and cheeky reindeers, it's hard to spot Santa hiding in one of the caravans.
If you need a clue, he is hiding in a window with his hands covering his mouth...
The record time someone has spotted Santa in is 23 seconds, so can you beat it? See the answer below.
If you’re looking for another challenge, the team at Rovva have hidden seven elves in a picture of a virtual office Christmas party.
They have ventured from their shelves to cause havoc in the backgrounds of an office's work Christmas party.
In the snap, you’ll be able to see plenty of festive fun, including gift exchanges, dancing and big smiles all round.
But if you need some help spotting the cheeky elves, make sure you look behind the presents, trees and fire places.
See the answers below:
And don't forget, Heart Xmas is broadcasting all the way until Boxing Day, tune in now for 24/7 Christmas music.
Now Read: Shoppers divided over new Christmas dinner pizza topped with Brussel sprouts and cranberry sauce