Spot Santa in this snowy caravan scene. Picture: Ripe Insurance

This Christmas brainteaser challenges you to find Father Christmas on his holidays.

Christmas might be a little more low-key for most this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t all get in the festive spirit.

So why not challenge yourself and your family with this fun brainteaser featuring Santa Claus himself.

The fun illustration calls on us to spot Father Christmas hidden on his snowy staycation at a caravan park - and the time to beat is 23 seconds.

Can you spot Santa in 30 seconds? Picture: Ripe Insurance

Created by specialist caravan insurer, Ripe Caravans, the picture sees a bustling scene full of holidaymakers who are enjoying their Christmas break.

But between the kids decorating their trees, mistletoe hung in the doorways and cheeky reindeers, it's hard to spot Santa hiding in one of the caravans.

If you need a clue, he is hiding in a window with his hands covering his mouth...

The record time someone has spotted Santa in is 23 seconds, so can you beat it? See the answer below.

Santa is hiding in a caravan in this brainteaser. Picture: Ripe Insurance

If you’re looking for another challenge, the team at Rovva have hidden seven elves in a picture of a virtual office Christmas party.

Can you spot the seven naughty elves hiding in this picture? Picture: Rovva

They have ventured from their shelves to cause havoc in the backgrounds of an office's work Christmas party.

In the snap, you’ll be able to see plenty of festive fun, including gift exchanges, dancing and big smiles all round.

But if you need some help spotting the cheeky elves, make sure you look behind the presents, trees and fire places.

See the answers below:

The elves are hiding in the background on this virtual office party. Picture: Rovva

